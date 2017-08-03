15 Photos That Show How Crazy-Tall Karlie Kloss Is

We've all been there: You have an Instagram-worthy photo, but your tall friend can't fit in the square photo crop. While many of our vertically-blessed friends have suffered a few unfortunate ankle crops in their day, supermodel Karlie Kloss has, somehow, it all figured out. (Typical Karlie!)

The “six foot two giraffe from the Lou,” as her Instagram bio says, celebrates her enviably long limbs every chance she gets–and several of her best posts prove it. We’ve combed through her feed to find our favorite examples of her illegally long legs. Scroll through below to find a few of yours too.

