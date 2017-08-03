15 Photos That Show How Crazy-Tall Karlie Kloss Is

karliekloss/Instagram
Shalayne Pulia
Aug 03, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

We've all been there: You have an Instagram-worthy photo, but your tall friend can't fit in the square photo crop. While many of our vertically-blessed friends have suffered a few unfortunate ankle crops in their day, supermodel Karlie Kloss has, somehow, it all figured out. (Typical Karlie!)

The “six foot two giraffe from the Lou,” as her Instagram bio says, celebrates her enviably long limbs every chance she gets–and several of her best posts prove it. We’ve combed through her feed to find our favorite examples of her illegally long legs. Scroll through below to find a few of yours too.

VIDEO: Behind the Cover with Karlie Kloss

1 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

On the Today Show to Promote Kode With Klossy

Cutest kid-for-scale we've ever seen. 

Advertisement
2 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

Posing on a Regal Staircase in Paris 

Those legs take center stage even when she's sitting down. Très élégant. 

3 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

At the Oscars

Taking all-white to new heights, literally. 

Advertisement
4 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

Draped in DVF en route to St. Barths 

Only Karlie Kloss could make tiny airplane stairs into a prime spot to pose. 

Advertisement
5 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

In The Arms of Four Handsome Dudes 

This action shot is flawless. 

Advertisement
6 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

Bending into a pretzel at Adidas HQ

Not only is Karlie a stunner in full couture, but she's also a fitspo queen. 

Advertisement
7 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

finding her fluffy animal spirit

That moment when you find your animal spirit in toy form and have to document. 

Advertisement
8 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

Riding to the AMAs

Why hide your gorgeous long legs in the backseat when you can lay them across the interior instead? 

Advertisement
9 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

Reaching new heights at the gym

It's not enough for Kloss to have the length, she's all about building up her strength, too. 

Advertisement
10 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

Sporting a gorgeous gown

That. Slit. Though. We're not sure if it ever really ends.  

Advertisement
11 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

Strutting to the Paris Dior show 

Kloss is quite literally head and shoulders above the rest. 

Advertisement
12 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

Perched on this chair

Willing to bet our legs would dangle from that chair, but not for Kloss. 

Advertisement
13 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is all of us. 

Advertisement
14 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

"Alice and the Rabbit house"

Kloss is larger than life in this image. 

Advertisement
15 of 15 evalongoria/Instagram

Standing with Eva Longoria 

This Desperate Housewives star would have to put on some mighty high heels to see eye-to-eye with Kloss. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!