All the Inspiration You'll Ever Need for a Little Mermaid-Themed Wedding

Mathieu photo and Mark Brooke photography
Jennifer Velez
Nov 01, 2014 @ 10:00 am

Ever dream of being a Disney princess on your wedding day? Make the ultimate fairytale come true (and your inner child swoon) with a Little Mermaid theme. The movie turns 25 this year and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than with a real-life take on the happy couple's beloved romance.

Not sure where to begin? This fantasy photo shoot, produced by online wedding marketplace Your Cloud Parade, brought Ariel (modeled by Traci Hines) and Prince Eric’s (modeled by Leo Camacho) under-the-sea nuptials to life in the most stylish way possible. From tutu-clad bridesmaids to a gorgeous ocean-themed dessert table, they've modernized every last detail. And thanks to a full list of vendors where you can shop the items used throughout the shoot, you can too.PHOTOS: Get All the Inspiration You'll Need for a Little Mermaid-Themed Wedding

 

1 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

The Ultimate Fairytale Wedding

2 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

Getting Ready

The bride-to-be (modeled by Traci Hines) styled her signature red hair in flowing, beachy waves.
3 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

The Dress

The princess-worthy gown, complete with a dip-dyed train, was reminiscent of Ariel’s beautifully green tail.
4 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

The Finishing Touches

Ariel’s sisters lent their hands for the final detail: a pair of aqua heels.
5 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

The Happy Bride

The enchanting bride was all smiles as her handsome prince awaited.
6 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

Delicious Treats

Everything from the French macarons with gold detailing to the seashell cookies stayed true to the mermaid theme.
7 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

The Table Setting

Each imaginary guest was gifted a sequined wand and a gold-painted starfish.
8 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

The Dessert Table

Every ocean-inspired dessert was almost too good to eat—especially the gorgeous three-tiered cake, which was wrapped with mermaid fins and shell decor.
9 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

The Bride & Groom

Prince Eric (modeled by Leo Camacho) and Ariel shared a special moment as husband and wife.
10 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

Group Shot

The bridesmaids, clad in green skirts and clam-printed crop tops, posed for a photo with the newlyweds.
11 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

Rock Pose

Ariel perched on a rock near the shore, much like she did during the Disney classic.
12 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

"I Do"

Of course, no under-the-sea wedding would be complete without a ceremony at the beach.
13 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

The Beautiful Bride

Ariel posed for a solo shot with a gold shell necklace, orchid crown, and a beautiful bouquet.
14 of 14 Mark Brooke Photography, and Mathieu photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo

The Happy Couple

Ariel and Eric held hands for a romantic stroll on the beach.

Produced by: Your Cloud Parade
Bride Model: Traci Hines
Designed by Your Cloud Parade's: Lauren Coats
Groom Model: Leo Camacho
Videography: Sweet T Studios
Photography: Mark Brooke Photography, Mathiew Photo and Dillon Phommasa Photo
Hair & Makeup: 10.11 Makeup
Cake & Desserts: Sweet and Saucy Shop
Florist: A Blooming Bud
Silk Floral: Afloral

Your Cloud Parade Vendors:
Bridal Gown: Claire La Faye
Hair Pieces: Creature of Habit
Paper Goods: TYPOLOGIE & CO.
Tablescape: Koyal
Bow Tie: Little Byrd Shop
Plaid Skirts: Fleet Collection
Shell Stir Sticks: Laura Hooper Calligraphy
Geometric Planters: Redwood Stoneworks
Air Plants: Robin Charlotte
Wands & Streamers: Kate Kate NYC
Shell Crop Tops: Adorkable Apparel
Shell Rings: Siren?s Grotto
Tulle Skirts: Dark Pony Designs

Mer-sister Bridesmaids (models):
Charis Lincoln
Brytni Jean
Vanessa Walton
Helena Levin
Joanna Lynn
Amber Arden

