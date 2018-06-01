whitelogo
Alison Brie
TV Shows
The Only 12 TV Shows You Need to Watch This June
Jun 01, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Alison Brie Comes to James Franco's Defense Pre-Oscars Night
Mar 04, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
These Celebrities All Twinned in Similar Under-$200 Boots at Sundance
Jan 22, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Alison Brie Speaks Out About Brother-in-Law James Franco at the SAG Awards
Jan 21, 2018 @ 6:45 pm
Videos
Kerry Washington's "Woman Crush" Is a Major Golden Globes Trend
Jan 08, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Golden Globes
The Best Golden Globes Nominee Makeovers and Makeunders
Jan 05, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Weddings
The 10 Most Buzzed-About Celebrity Weddings of 2017
Dec 27, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
Makeup
Daily Beauty Buzz: Alison Brie’s Blue Eyeshadow
Dec 15, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Why Alison Brie Is "So Glad" She Did Nude Scenes for
GLOW
Dec 14, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Alison Brie Walked in on Brother-in-Law James Franco Naked on Their First Day of Filming Together
Nov 17, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Alison Brie Says She Hasn't Weighed Herself in Years
Nov 16, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Dave Franco Jokes that Alison Brie Was His “Only Option” for Marriage
Sep 22, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Alison Brie Looks Like a Parisian Pixie in Her First Driver's License Photo
Aug 04, 2017 @ 6:45 pm
Celebrity
Mad Men
's Elisabeth Moss and Alison Brie Walked the Same Dazzling Red Carpet
Aug 03, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Celebrities are Obsessed With This Madewell Tee—Here's Why
Jul 22, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Alison Brie Had the Weirdest Response to Dave Franco's Proposal
Jun 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Makeup
GLOW Has the Most Crazy-Amazing '80s Makeup Looks of All Time
Jun 30, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Alison Brie Was a Nudist and Wore Thongs Under See-Through Dresses in College
Jun 28, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
Alison Brie and Dave Franco Flaunt Newlywed PDA at
GLOW
Premiere
Jun 22, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
TV Shows
If You Love
OITNB
, This Series Will Be Your New Obsession
Jun 22, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Videos
We're Shocked by What Alison Brie Was Asked to Do While Auditioning for
Entourage
Jun 12, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Glow
Trailer: Alison Brie Is the ’80s Wrestling Goddess You Didn't Know You Needed
May 15, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Star Couples
Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are Officially Married
Mar 13, 2017 @ 8:15 pm
