Watch Alicia Vikander Shimmy and Shake in Louis Vuitton's Latest Accessories Campaign

Swedish beauty Alicia Vikander may have been born in 1988, but the Oscar winner knows exactly how to get down and boogie to one of America’s greatest unforgettable hits. Channeling a sexy modern and mod muse, The Danish Girl star and Louis Vuitton favorite once more slipped into a sleek Nicolas Ghesquiere-designed getup for an infectious, '60s-inspired dance session that has us wiggling in our chairs.

Introducing The Twist from #LouisVuitton, featuring Alicia Vikander See more on louisvuitton.com #LVTwist A video posted by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Mar 15, 2016 at 6:49am PDT

In the clip above, Hank Ballard’s “The Twist” catapults Vikander into the shimmying dance of the same name that took the ‘60s by storm. So why, exactly, does the bronzed Hollywood darling show off her hip-shaking skills? She’s modeling Vuitton’s geometric selection of Twist handbags, which, as seen in the video, come with a silver chain strap and an appropriate “LV” lock, available in colors like bright pink, classic black, patent blue, as well as a black, maroon, and cream combo.

Vikander has of course posed for the Vuitton cameras before, starring in the fall 2015 campaign and taking a front row seat at the fashion house’s fall 2016 Paris Fashion Week show and dinner. This one, however, offers a fresh, fun, and groovy, well, twist.