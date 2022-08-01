Alicia Silverstone Wore the Biggest, Fluffiest Barbiecore Dress on Her Greek Getaway

As if Alicia Silverstone would let an opportunity to show off an amazing over-the-top gown go to waste. In a photo shared by designer Christian Siriano, the actress posed in one of his frothy, fluffy creations. And fashion fans know that Siriano doesn't do anything small, but add the azure blue Meditteranean as backdrop and a quippy, Clueless reference, and this is pretty much the formula for fashion perfection.

The idyllic photo shows Silverstone posing in a hot-pink Barbiecore-ready dress that's so big it almost completely covers the rocky, craggy platform she's posing on. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline and layers upon layers of frothy, airy tulle. The vivid color combined with the blues of the Greek sea and equally large ceramic make for a fashion shot that's sure to go down in history.

"It's not an Alaia but it sure is fabulous!!" Siriano wrote alongside the snapshot, adding a Greek flag emoji and hearts.

Silverstone recently paid tribute to the iconic '90s film with a montage of unforgettable scenes that she shared on TikTok. Viewers were treated to music from Latto and Mariah Carey as images of Cher Horowitz's closet, shopping sprees, and key lines played, such as Cher's declaration that her white slip dress was designed by Calvin Klein and, indeed, a dress and not underwear.

And though the film came out almost three decades ago, it's clear that its fashions never go out of style. Just this year, Natalie Portman channeled Cher Horowitz's plaid outfit during her press tour for Thor: Love and Thunder.