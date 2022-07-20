Celebrity Alicia Silverstone Alicia Silverstone Celebrated the 27th Anniversary of "Clueless" With a Tribute to Cher Horowitz "27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born." By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images 27 years ago, a pop-culture phenomenon came to life, and we're still seeing its nostalgic influence on the entertainment and fashion industries to this day. On Tuesday, Alicia Silverstone celebrated the 27th birthday of Clueless and her fashion-obsessed character Cher Horowitz, whose iconic style will never not serve as inspiration for Halloween costumes, red carpet looks, street style, and photoshoots. "27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born 😉💁🏼♀️ Happy anniversary, Cher! 💛 #Clueless #AsIf #90s," Silverstone wrote alongside a montage of Cher moments sent to the tune of Latto's "Big Energy" remix of Mariah Carey's "Fantasy." In the video we see some of her character's most legendary moments — and '90s outfits — including her highly-quoted "As If" line and fuzzy pink pen. 12 "Clueless" Outfits We'd Still Totally Wear Today Silverstone recently told Entertainment Tonight about the first time her son Bear saw the cult-classic. "He saw Clueless when he was five, because it was on at the Hollywood [Forever] Cemetery," she recalled. "... Four thousand people came to see and I couldn't pass that experience up, of watching it under the stars, pillows on the ground with rosé." While most of the jokes probably went over his head, Silverstone still has a twinge of regret for showing it to him at such a young age. "He was so young and it's not appropriate, I think, for a 5-year-old to watch that movie... it's all about sex and stuff, so I just realized, 'Oops.' But, at the time... he loved it." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit