Alicia Silverstone Celebrated the 27th Anniversary of "Clueless" With a Tribute to Cher Horowitz

"27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2022
Cher Horowitz Pen to Mouth "Clueless" Still
Photo: Getty Images

27 years ago, a pop-culture phenomenon came to life, and we're still seeing its nostalgic influence on the entertainment and fashion industries to this day. On Tuesday, Alicia Silverstone celebrated the 27th birthday of Clueless and her fashion-obsessed character Cher Horowitz, whose iconic style will never not serve as inspiration for Halloween costumes, red carpet looks, street style, and photoshoots.

"27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Happy anniversary, Cher! 💛 #Clueless #AsIf #90s," Silverstone wrote alongside a montage of Cher moments sent to the tune of Latto's "Big Energy" remix of Mariah Carey's "Fantasy." In the video we see some of her character's most legendary moments — and '90s outfits — including her highly-quoted "As If" line and fuzzy pink pen.

Silverstone recently told Entertainment Tonight about the first time her son Bear saw the cult-classic. "He saw Clueless when he was five, because it was on at the Hollywood [Forever] Cemetery," she recalled. "... Four thousand people came to see and I couldn't pass that experience up, of watching it under the stars, pillows on the ground with rosé."

While most of the jokes probably went over his head, Silverstone still has a twinge of regret for showing it to him at such a young age. "He was so young and it's not appropriate, I think, for a 5-year-old to watch that movie... it's all about sex and stuff, so I just realized, 'Oops.' But, at the time... he loved it."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Natalie Portman Thor UK Premiere
Natalie Portman Went Full-On Cher Horowitz with a Plaid Matching Set
Henry Golding
The Golden Age of Henry Golding
Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan Is Finally Taking the Lead
Theo James
To Theo James, Timing Is Everything
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Has Found Her Power
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud Is a Certified Lover Boy
Everyday 90s Fashion Staples For Your Fall Wardrobe
Cropped Cardigans, Knee-High Socks, and 7 More '90s Trends That Will Be Big For Fall
Jessica Simpson 
The Best Halloween 2017 Celebrity Costumes
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge Is Coming Into Her Own
Plus-Size Halloween Costumes
21 Plus-Size Costumes You Can Easily DIY This Halloween
Simon Rex
Simon Rex, Again and for the First Time
How the Leotard Dress Code of the '80s Set the Stage for Your Yoga Pants
Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid Just Wants to Make You Laugh
Revisiting the Most Memorable Hairstyles of the ‘90s & the Women Who Created Them
Revisiting Some of the Most Memorable Hair Styles of the '90s
Clueless Clothing
The Most Iconic Outfit in "Clueless" Almost Didn't Happen
Gigi Hadid
The Unabashed Joy of Being Gigi Hadid