Alicia Silverstone Celebrated the 27th Anniversary of "Clueless" With a Tribute to Cher Horowitz

27 years ago, a pop-culture phenomenon came to life, and we're still seeing its nostalgic influence on the entertainment and fashion industries to this day. On Tuesday, Alicia Silverstone celebrated the 27th birthday of Clueless and her fashion-obsessed character Cher Horowitz, whose iconic style will never not serve as inspiration for Halloween costumes, red carpet looks, street style, and photoshoots.

"27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Happy anniversary, Cher! 💛 #Clueless #AsIf #90s," Silverstone wrote alongside a montage of Cher moments sent to the tune of Latto's "Big Energy" remix of Mariah Carey's "Fantasy." In the video we see some of her character's most legendary moments — and '90s outfits — including her highly-quoted "As If" line and fuzzy pink pen.

Silverstone recently told Entertainment Tonight about the first time her son Bear saw the cult-classic. "He saw Clueless when he was five, because it was on at the Hollywood [Forever] Cemetery," she recalled. "... Four thousand people came to see and I couldn't pass that experience up, of watching it under the stars, pillows on the ground with rosé."

While most of the jokes probably went over his head, Silverstone still has a twinge of regret for showing it to him at such a young age. "He was so young and it's not appropriate, I think, for a 5-year-old to watch that movie... it's all about sex and stuff, so I just realized, 'Oops.' But, at the time... he loved it."