FOMO Alert: Alicia Silverstone Surprised Fans at a Clueless Screening Over the Weekend 

Chilling at a cemetery may not sound like your idea of a swinging Sunday night. But trust: There was no cooler place to be on May 28, 2017, than on the sprawling lawn at Cinespia's Hollywood Forever cemetery. The Los Angeles spot hosted a special screening of Clueless last night. And, guess who showed to salute the film that brought us "as if?"

Prepare to freak out twice, people. Not only did Alicia Silverstone—who starred as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 flick—show up, she also brought she brought two completely adorable dates with her. Bachelor No. 1 was Silverstone's son, the 6-year-old Bear Blu. Is that not the greatest name?

The actress also brought her old buddy Breckin Meyer, who played Clueless's goofy skater dude Travis. In an Instagram caption, Silverstone referred to Meyer as "so wonderful," and shouted out to all her other co-stars from the classic '90s flick.

Side note: whichever serum Silverstone and Meyer are using, we want in, stat. They've hardly aged a day since the film came out a whopping 22 years ago.

And speaking of 1995, Silverstone's sweet look totally channeled the trends of the time. Working with stylist Ariana Weisner, the devoted environmentalist paired a pink Aritzia top with a floral skirt by Ted Baker. A wide satin headband held back the actress's long, sun-kissed locks, and she wore pink, peep-toe sandals on her famously "nice stems." PSA: If you're not sure what "stems" are, that's a clear sign that it's time to drop everything and re-watch the feel-good flick, like, immediately. Who knows who will show up?