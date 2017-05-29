FOMO Alert: Alicia Silverstone Surprised Fans at a Clueless Screening Over the Weekend 

© Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
Jenny Berg
May 29, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

Chilling at a cemetery may not sound like your idea of a swinging Sunday night. But trust: There was no cooler place to be on May 28, 2017, than on the sprawling lawn at Cinespia's Hollywood Forever cemetery. The Los Angeles spot hosted a special screening of Clueless last night. And, guess who showed to salute the film that brought us "as if?"

RELATED: 6 Back-to-School Lessons I Learned from Clueless

Prepare to freak out twice, people. Not only did Alicia Silverstone—who starred as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 flick—show up, she also brought she brought two completely adorable dates with her. Bachelor No. 1 was Silverstone's son, the 6-year-old Bear Blu. Is that not the greatest name?

The actress also brought her old buddy Breckin Meyer, who played Clueless's goofy skater dude Travis. In an Instagram caption, Silverstone referred to Meyer as "so wonderful," and shouted out to all her other co-stars from the classic '90s flick.

Omg saw #Clueless last night at #HollywoodForever @cinespia It was so funny and cute!! Amy Heckerling (director) I love you brilliant genius. @itsmonamay (costumes) you are unreal!! @breckinmeyer you are so wonderful, @realstaceyldash huge kiss 💋, @donald_aison you are adordable, #PaulRudd = divine, #JeremySisto so great & #BrittanyMurphy, wherever you are, so sweet! #WallyShawn aka Mr. Hall and #TwinkCaplan (Ms. Geist) amazing adorable.. Nina Paskowitz (hair), Alan Freidman (make up), Steven Jordan (production designer), & Bill Pope (cinematography) you killed it. So fun to watch with 4,000 people!! 💖 Thanks @aweisnerstyle for last night's look 😍(top: Wilfred by @aritzia and skirt by @ted_baker ✨), @brianfisherhair 💁🏼, and @dianedasilvamakeup 💄

A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on

Side note: whichever serum Silverstone and Meyer are using, we want in, stat. They've hardly aged a day since the film came out a whopping 22 years ago.

 

VIDEO: Stylist Micaela Erlanger Talks 'Clueless' Fashion

And speaking of 1995, Silverstone's sweet look totally channeled the trends of the time. Working with stylist Ariana Weisner, the devoted environmentalist paired a pink Aritzia top with a floral skirt by Ted Baker. A wide satin headband held back the actress's long, sun-kissed locks, and she wore pink, peep-toe sandals on her famously "nice stems." PSA: If you're not sure what "stems" are, that's a clear sign that it's time to drop everything and re-watch the feel-good flick, like, immediately. Who knows who will show up?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!