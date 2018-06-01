whitelogo
Alicia Silverstone
TV Shows
The Only 12 TV Shows You Need to Watch This June
Jun 01, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Alicia Silverstone Files for Divorce from Her Husband After 20 Years Together
May 25, 2018 @ 9:30 pm
Chrissy Teigen and Luna Met Alicia Silverstone in Her Iconic Yellow Plaid
Clueless
Outfit
Oct 22, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Celebrity
8 Celebrities Who Use Sex Toys—and Own It
Oct 18, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
23 Times Celebrities Were Mommy-Shamed
Sep 29, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Halloween
Dress Up In '80s & '90s Movies-Inspired Costumes for Halloween
Sep 27, 2017 @ 8:30 pm
Hair
12 Super Unrealistic High School-Centered Movies
Aug 23, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Movies
Alicia Silverstone Says Clueless Almost Didn't Happen Because Studio Thought It Wouldn't 'Sell Tickets'
Jun 21, 2017 @ 9:30 pm
Videos
Alicia Silverstone Reveals Her Biggest
Clueless
Regret
May 31, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
FOMO Alert: Alicia Silverstone Surprised Fans at a
Clueless
Screening Over the Weekend
May 29, 2017 @ 7:45 pm
Clothing
5 Stylish Movie Closets We'd Give Almost Anything to Raid
Apr 25, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity
Happy Birthday, Molly Ringwald! See the Instagram Queen’s Best Selfies
Feb 18, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Movies
A Binge-Watching Guide for When You're Single and Loving It
Feb 07, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Fashion
Alicia Silverstone on Why She Prefers Used Clothing
Nov 30, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
Fashion
Alicia Silverstone on Why She Was Annoyed with Cher's Clueless Costumes
Nov 24, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Fashion
Alicia Silverstone Strips for PETA's "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Wool" Campaign
Nov 21, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Movies
6 Back-to-School Lessons I Learned from
Clueless
Sep 07, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Fashion
6 Iconic '90s Characters We're Still Taking Fashion Cues from
Aug 15, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Movies
The 7 Best Movie Wedding Date Duos Ever
Jul 08, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Alicia Silverstone and Liv Tyler Throw Back to Their "Crazy" Days
Jun 10, 2016 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
13 Eco-Friendly Celebrities You Need to Follow on Twitter
Apr 20, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
Tribeca Film Festival
See All of the Stylish Stars at This Year's Tribeca Film Festival
Apr 19, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Awards & Events
7 Top Moments from the 2015 American Music Awards
Nov 23, 2015 @ 6:00 am
