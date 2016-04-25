Alicia Keys's Niece Just Made Her Feel Like Superwoman IRL

Now, this is the sort of thing that could make anyone's heart melt.
Alicia Keys couldn't stop gushing after she received a sweet drawing from her niece that showed the "Superwoman" songstress as Superwoman in complete costume with an 'A' on her chest. "Love you Aunty. You're a superwoman," her niece wrote on the picture that showed Keys floating above the clouds and shooting lighting bolts from her hands. The singer posted a shot of the drawing on Instagram Monday, captioning it, "My beautiful niece is so fresh!!! Thank you for this love note!!"
That adorable behavior seems to run in the mom-of-two's family. Just a few weeks ago when it was announced that Keys will join The Voice next season as a coach, the singer posted a video of her 5-year-old son, Egypt, beatboxing and rapping about it. "My mommy's on The Voice," he said over and over in the Instagram clip that made fans swoon.
Just as Keys loves to express adoration for her family, it's clear they love giving her props too.