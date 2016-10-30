Alicia Keys Is Back! See Her New Album Tracklist Here

Alicia Keys is giving her fans just what they need with her highly-anticipated musical comeback.

The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to direct message several lucky fans the full tracklist to her sixth album titled, Here, and of course, everyone went crazy. Keys hasn't released a full album since 2012 when Girl On Fire earned her a Grammy leaving us wanting more. Earlier this year she climbed the music charts with her single "In Common" and now she's unlocked two more tracks, "Holy War" and "Blended Family (What You Do for Love)" featuring A$AP Rocky, from her long-awaited album.

The singer/songwriter couldn't contain her excitement for her new music as she tweeted out to her followers, "When u put out the track listing to my favorite album yet!! Only 6 more days til u can hear what I've been dreaming up for us! #AliciaIsHERE." The album is set to release in six days on November 4th so, for now, hold tight and check out the epic 15-song tracklist to Here below!

1. The Beginning (Interlude)

2. The Gospel

3. Pawn It All

4. Elaine Brown (Interlude)

5. Kill Your Mama

6. She Don't Really Care 1 Luv

7. Elevate (Interlude)

8. Illusion of Bliss

9. Blended Family (What You Do for Love)

10. Work on It

11. Cocoa Butter (Interlude)

12. Girl Can't Be Herself

13. You Glow (Interlude)

14. More than We Know

15. Where Do We Begin Now

16. Holy War

