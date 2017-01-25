Birthday Girl Alicia Keys's Most Glamorous Makeup-Free Moments

Alicia Keys is without a doubt one of the world’s most beautiful people. She’s blessed with both physical beauty and a kind soul, evidenced by her longtime commitment to philanthropy.

In August 2016, the talented musician and humanitarian made a bold statement when she attended the MTV Video Music Awards with a new, fresh-faced look. For some reason, people had a lot to say about Keys’s decision to step out sans makeup—some even interpreted her VMAs appearance as an attack on cosmetics, but the singer was quick to clear the air, writing on Twitter: “Y'all, me choosing to be makeup free doesn't mean I'm anti-makeup. Do you!”

Y'all, me choosing to be makeup free doesn't mean I'm anti-makeup. Do you! pic.twitter.com/Mg0Ug9YA9q — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) August 29, 2016

Keys certainly practices what she preaches. The singer, who celebrates her 36th birthday today, is a great example of someone who isn’t afraid to be herself. Despite initial backlash, Alicia has kept with her makeup-free stance. The Voice judge steps out fresh-faced all the time, and we must say, the radiant star is looking better than ever.

In honor of Keys’ fresh-faced legacy, here are her most glamorous makeup-free moments.

VIDEO: Favorite Alicia Keys Beauty Moments

THIS. GIRL. IS. ON. FIRE.