Birthday Girl Alicia Keys's Most Glamorous Makeup-Free Moments

Alicia Keys is without a doubt one of the world’s most beautiful people. She’s blessed with both physical beauty and a kind soul, evidenced by her longtime commitment to philanthropy.

In August 2016, the talented musician and humanitarian made a bold statement when she attended the MTV Video Music Awards with a new, fresh-faced look. For some reason, people had a lot to say about Keys’s decision to step out sans makeup—some even interpreted her VMAs appearance as an attack on cosmetics, but the singer was quick to clear the air, writing on Twitter: “Y'all, me choosing to be makeup free doesn't mean I'm anti-makeup. Do you!”

Keys certainly practices what she preaches. The singer, who celebrates her 36th birthday today, is a great example of someone who isn’t afraid to be herself. Despite initial backlash, Alicia has kept with her makeup-free stance. The Voice judge steps out fresh-faced all the time, and we must say, the radiant star is looking better than ever.

In honor of Keys’ fresh-faced legacy, here are her most glamorous makeup-free moments.

THIS. GIRL. IS. ON. FIRE.

1 of 8 C Flanigan/FilmMagic

The Start of the Revolution

A fresh-faced Keys slayed the VMAs red carpet last August.

2 of 8 aliciakeys/Instagram

On the Cover of Time Out New York

Alicia, we think you're pretty without any makeup on. 

3 of 8 Nicole Weingart/NBC

Killin' Em with Confidence

How amazing does she look mid-performance?!

4 of 8 Theo Wargo/Getty

Smile Bright

Keys showcased her sense of humor and pearly whites when she hit the late night circuit in November 2016. 

5 of 8 Gary Gershoff/Getty

You glow, girl

Alicia just can't stop smiling. 

6 of 8 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Pretty in Pink

Alicia could not be more glam in this fishnet pantsuit confection—the paparazzi in the background is just the cherry on top. 

7 of 8 aliciakeys/Instagram

The Cover of Here 

Keys's latest album cover is the perfect companion to her new beauty mantra.

8 of 8 aliciakeys/Instagram

Night Out with the Hubs

Swizz Beatz's face says it all. 

