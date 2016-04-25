Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Sell Brooklyn Heights Duplex for $1.32 Million

Alexis Bledel from Gilmore Girls and her Mad Men star husband, Vincent Kartheiser, have sold their N.Y.C. penthouse duplex for $1.32 million. Inside, the home's airy, open interior is a serene escape from the busy city streets just outside. Not to mention that the one-bedroom, two-bath home comes with a private deck, a chef's kitchen, high ceilings, and a totally remodeled interior for a hip, modern living experience. For an inside look at what it's like to live like the celebrity couple, see the photos below.