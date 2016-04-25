Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Sell Brooklyn Heights Duplex for $1.32 Million

Alexis Bledel from Gilmore Girls and her Mad Men star husband, Vincent Kartheiser, have sold their N.Y.C. penthouse duplex for $1.32 million. Inside, the home's airy, open interior is a serene escape from the busy city streets just outside. Not to mention that the one-bedroom, two-bath home comes with a private deck, a chef's kitchen, high ceilings, and a totally remodeled interior for a hip, modern living experience. For an inside look at what it's like to live like the celebrity couple, see the photos below.

1 of 8 StreetEasy listing

The Dining Room

Situated just off of the kitchen, the dining area offers a quaint space for intimate dinner parties.

2 of 8 StreetEasy listing

The Main Floor

Here, there's a clear view through the living room to the kitchen. The open concept floor plan allows for an airy, open feeling throughout. 

3 of 8 StreetEasy listing

The Private Rooftop Deck

New homeowners can enjoy this sunny space all to themselves. 

4 of 8 StreetEasy listing

The Living Room

This grand space offers high ceilings and a comfy spot for curling up on the couch to relax.

5 of 8 StreetEasy listing

The Kitchen

This top-of-the-line kitchen features stainless steel appliances for whipping up pro-status meals from home.

6 of 8 StreetEasy listing

Outside the Home

The turn-of-the-century building's gorgeous exterior is in stark contrast to the newly renovated interior.

7 of 8 StreetEasy listing

The Bathroom

This is one of the most gorgeous bathrooms we've seen. With all white marble, a double vanity, and shower slash tub combo, this space was meant for spa time.

8 of 8 StreetEasy listing

The Master Bedroom

The apartment's all-white-everything theme continues into the bedroom, making for serene sleeping quarters.

