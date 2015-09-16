12 Times Birthday Girl Alexis Bledel Proved She Can Rock Bangs Best

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Anna Hecht
Sep 16, 2015 @ 7:45 am

Alexis Bledel, who turns 35 today, is definitely most known for her role as Rory in the hit TV series Gilmore Girlsand, of course, her totally on-point hair. For years, even before it was "the trend," the actress has been rocking some major face-framing fringe and, whether wispy and side-swept or bluntly chopped, her bangs are so flattering that we've been considering taking the plunge and getting bangs ourselves.

And now the big question is, will Rory be keeping Alexis's bangs in the Gilmore Girls re-boot? Rory changed up her hair style every now and then throughout the show, rocking a short bob in the fourth season, and long loose curls (with bangs!) in the seventh. We do have the teaser trailer to give us a quick look of the Gilmore girl's hairstyle, but will it evolve over the four episodes? Guess we'll have to wait until November 25th to find out!

Recently, the actress has been seen sporting a past-the-shoulders, medium-length cut. But, in past years, Bledel's been known to go for a shorter bob, which she often styled in loose waves. Regardless of length or color, though, one thing has remained consistent for Bledel: those ah-dorable bangs of hers. 

Scroll down for a look at Bledel's fabulous fringe over the years. Happy birthday, Alexis!

1 of 12 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Side-Swept and Subtle

Here, we see a total throwback moment for the actress as she attended the 2005 Teen Choice Awards. That year, Bledel won the award for Choice TV Actress in a Comedy and, no surprise, she looked gorgeous while accepting the award with side-swept bangs.

2 of 12 alexisbledel_/Instagram

Pushed to the Side and Topped with Shades

Bledel often takes to Instagram and shares snapshots of fan encounters. Here, the actress is seen wearing her hair in a casual style with her bangs brushed aside as she shows some fan appreciation.

3 of 12 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Eyebrow Grazing Bangs

Attending the New York City premiere of Us & Them in 2013, Bledel styled her hair au natural with soft waves and blunt bangs.

4 of 12 Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images

Totally Mod

Arriving at the 2010 Art-Music-Auction-Success Benefit in New York City, Bledel tried out a whole new look and looked insanely chic while doing so. 

5 of 12 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Curtain Bangs 

Stepping out at the 2013 Us & Them series screening in N.Y.C., the actress kept her look soft in a feminine pink dress and curtain bangs. 

6 of 12 alexisbledel_/Instagram

Itty Bitty Bangs

Bledel was a fan of the fringe even back in the day, as shown by this adorable throwback photo she shared on Instagram.

7 of 12 Rob Loud/WireImage

Soft, Sweet, and Full of Volume

Upon arriving at the 2004 CW Upfront Red Carpet, Bledel's face-framing bangs were perfectly primped.

8 of 12 Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Chicest of Bobs

Bledel looked absolutely regal with sun-kissed locks and choppy bangs at the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. 

9 of 12 alexisbledel_/Instagram

Well-Groomed Gal Pals

Posing with her Gilmore Girls TV mom, Lauren Graham, and her "#tvsister" Mae Whitman (who played Graham's daughter in the TV series Parenhood), Bledel jokingly captioned the photo as an "Awkward Moment." To us, however, Bledel looked anything but awkward while sporting a stylish blazer and a blunt bang.

10 of 12 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

All Class

Keeping it classy at a 2011 New York City event, Bledel let her bangs do their thing and pulled the rest of her hair back into a sleek updo. Finishing the look with gold earrings and a berry-colored lip, Bledel appeared totally poised and put-together.

11 of 12 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Fringe Meets Fashion

Definitely our favorite of the actress's 2013 hair moments, Bledel deserves some major hair kudos for perfecting the long bob, while also rocking a beautiful, rich ombré hair color. Two thumbs up.

12 of 12 Walter McBride/Getty Images

Retro Vibes

Bledel attended the Off-Broadway opening night performance of Billy & Ray in 2014, rocking her usual fringed bang look, with her hair curled into big, soft ringlets, giving off some retro, 1950's-esque vibes. 

