12 Times Birthday Girl Alexis Bledel Proved She Can Rock Bangs Best

Alexis Bledel, who turns 35 today, is definitely most known for her role as Rory in the hit TV series Gilmore Girls—and, of course, her totally on-point hair. For years, even before it was "the trend," the actress has been rocking some major face-framing fringe and, whether wispy and side-swept or bluntly chopped, her bangs are so flattering that we've been considering taking the plunge and getting bangs ourselves.

And now the big question is, will Rory be keeping Alexis's bangs in the Gilmore Girls re-boot? Rory changed up her hair style every now and then throughout the show, rocking a short bob in the fourth season, and long loose curls (with bangs!) in the seventh. We do have the teaser trailer to give us a quick look of the Gilmore girl's hairstyle, but will it evolve over the four episodes? Guess we'll have to wait until November 25th to find out!

Recently, the actress has been seen sporting a past-the-shoulders, medium-length cut. But, in past years, Bledel's been known to go for a shorter bob, which she often styled in loose waves. Regardless of length or color, though, one thing has remained consistent for Bledel: those ah-dorable bangs of hers.

Scroll down for a look at Bledel's fabulous fringe over the years. Happy birthday, Alexis!