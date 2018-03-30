whitelogo
whitelogo
Alexandra Daddario
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Alexandra Daddario
Videos
Is Zac Efron Dating Alexandra Daddario? An Investigation
Mar 30, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
IMDB's Top Stars of 2017 List Is Really, Really Surprising
Dec 07, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Actress Alexandra Daddario Goes to Malawi to Fight HIV and Malaria
Oct 17, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
The Definitive List of Hope Hicks's Doppelgängers
Sep 12, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Movies
13 Movies You Definitely Don’t Want to Miss in May
Apr 27, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Zac Efron's Abs Take Center Stage in New
Baywatch
Trailer
Mar 22, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Movies
Baywatch
Stars Brave the Cold to Assure Us “Summer Is Coming"
Jan 25, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
American Horror Story: Hotel
: A Trip Down Memory Lane
Nov 19, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Five Fast Facts About
San Andreas
Star Alexandra Daddario
May 30, 2015 @ 6:00 pm
Fragrance
True Detective’s Alexandra Daddario Sheds Light on Her Personal Style M.O.
Aug 28, 2014 @ 1:16 pm
Celebrity
Alexandra Daddario and Logan Lerman Preview
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
in Italy
Jul 24, 2013 @ 5:00 pm
Alexandria Daddario Models for InStyle's August 2013 Issue
Jul 18, 2013 @ 3:30 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!