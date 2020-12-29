Alexander Wang Is Facing Accusations of Sexual Assault
Allegations against the designer have been flooding TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.
Update January 4, 2021: People reports that Lisa Bloom, daughter of lawyer Gloria Allred, will be representing "several men" who have come forward with allegations against designer Alexander Wang. In the past, Bloom represented women in a sexual harassment case against Bill O'Reilly.
"The fashion industry is long overdue for a reckoning of its frequent, disturbing mistreatment of models. I’ve represented many alleging sexual misconduct in recent years," Bloom told People. "Models are not props, and they have the same rights to workplace respect as everyone else. I thank everyone who has reached out in support, and I’m happy to speak for free and confidentially to any others, including witnesses."
Update December 31, 2020: Alexander Wang has released an official response to allegations of sexual assault that have been circulating after model Owen Mooney came forward with his testimony.
"Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever," Wang said. "Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that's been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online."
Previously: Designer Alexander Wang, known for his over-the-top parties during Fashion Week and dressing models such as Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Ashley Graham, is being accused of sexual assault. Several survivors, including model Owen Mooney, shared their stories on social media, with various fashion accounts, such as DietPrada, spreading news of the allegations to their followers.
Mooney explained an incident with Wang at a New York City club. Mooney claims he was groped by Wang, and ShitModelMangement shared his account. HighSnobiety reports that Mooney's story shares parallels with several others and that other survivors have come forward with similar tales. Those anonymous reports include Wang drugging individuals with water laced with MDMA, coercing them to attend after-parties, and making unwanted sexual advances. SMM has shared a lengthy Twitter thread collecting such allegations.
In 2019, rapper Azealia Banks shared anonymous allegations against Wang on her Instagram Stories. While the posts have since disappeared, they chronicled similar experiences to those coming to light now. Twitter users screencapped the posts and they're still available to view on the platform and go back several years. Mooney's story goes back to 2017.
"This is why people are worried to share their stories of sexual predators," he captioned one of his posts after a commenter accused him of seeking attention.
DietPrada also adds that Wang enlisted now-disgraced rapper R. Kelly to model for his Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. At the time, there were multiple allegations against the musician.
Wang, via a representative for the brand, declined to comment on this developing story.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).