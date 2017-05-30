Not a Drill: Alexa Chung Just Launched Her Own Fashion Line

The rumors are true: British model, television presenter, and all around ultimate girl crush Alexa Chung just launched her very own fashion label and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. The contemporary-priced ready-to-wear line—aptly named Alexachung—has Chung at the helm, leading sartorial vision with her experience as a style icon and a repertoire of sold-out collaborations to back her (collaborations with AG, Madewell, and Marks & Spencer just to name a few).

Chung shared with Business of Fashion her decision to create her own line, “I just wanted the freedom to sort of make my own world, without someone else’s brand’s brief to stick to. That was so fun, but there are certain boundaries that come with doing something on behalf of someone else, [you] kind of have to keep within their design remit.”

Chung’s first collection is available now on Alexachung.com and will be sold at selected luxury retailers such as Selfridges, Matchesfashion.com, MyTheresa.com, and SSENSE.