Alex Rodriguez Shared Video of a Jennifer Lopez Shrine Before Split Announcement
Set to Coldplay's "Fix You."
Just hours before Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced they had officially called it quits, A-Rod shared a seemingly telling Instagram story, full of old photos of the two of them — set to Coldplay's "Fix You."
On Wednesday, the former New York Yankees player shared a video on Instagram, panning over several framed photos: one of himself and Lopez on New Year's Eve 2020, one of Lopez hugging her daughter Emme, one of their children playing together, and a photo of Lopez with Hustlers co-star Constance Wu, side-by-side with a picture of Judy Garland and Barbara Streisand (?).
There was even a framed photo of "JENNIFER + ALEX" written in the sand inside a heart with an arrow in it, underpinning a montage made only more emotional by the fact that Rodriguez clearly had "Fix You" by Coldplay playing in the background as he panned his camera. He even tagged Lopez, with her Instagram handle overlaying a blue heart.
Seems as if we're not the only ones going through it over the news of their breakup.
A month after initial reports that they had called off their engagement, the former couple officially declared the end of their relationship.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez and Rodriguez shared in a joint statement with Today.
"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."