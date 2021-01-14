Of Course Alex Rodriguez Uses JLo Beauty Products
I want what they have.
Get yourself someone who's as supportive of you as Alex Rodriguez is of Jennifer Lopez.
Whether the superstar is on stage, or in a boardroom discussing her latest skincare products from her new beauty line, A-Rod is always stage left, ready to be by her side — or do a little testing.
Yep, you read that correctly. He uses JLo Beauty products. And she didn't even have to ask quick twice, she revealed to Elle for her recent cover story.
"[Alex] tries everything. We did the mask together on the first night, and I filmed myself and it was just life-changing," she told the publication. "I was like, My God, I feel like I have a baby face! He loves it, and now we're always fighting for the mask since they're not in full production."
But this isn't the first time she's gone on the record about Rodriguez's skincare regimen. In fact, one of the brand's promo videos shows her fiancé in development meetings and trying out the products with Lopez.
And on New Year's Eve, after a spectacularly badass performance on New Year's Rockin' Eve, JLo and A-Rod hosted a JLo Beauty pop-up (sans the customers, of course, thanks to COVID) to celebrate the brand's launch. JLo ended the night by "washing away 2020" and removing her stage makeup with just the cleanser from her line. But not before her and Rodriguez posed in gold silk robes.