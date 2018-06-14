whitelogo
whitelogo
Alex Rodriguez
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Alex Rodriguez
Videos
Enjoy Dance Mom Jennifer Lopez Freaking Out Over Daughter's Recital
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Videos
J. Lo, Queen of Bling, Carries a $2,900 Bag to the Gym
May 25, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Highest Slit We've Ever Seen
May 15, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Coordinated in Couture at The Met Gala
May 07, 2018 @ 8:45 pm
Videos
Jennifer Lopez's First Date with Alex Rodriguez Involved Bathroom Texting
May 02, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Jennifer Lopez Asks for a Wedding Ring in Her Newest Song
Apr 27, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Looked Like Literal Royalty During Date Night
Apr 25, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Most Recent
Awards & Events
The Time 100 Gala Red Carpet Was Dominated by Hollywood Couples
Apr 25, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Took Couple's Outfits to the Next Level
Apr 11, 2018 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Alex Rodriguez Describes How He Met Jennifer Lopez, but Ellen DeGeneres Isn't Buying It
Apr 09, 2018 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Moving In Together
Mar 29, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Jennifer Lopez Was Once Told by a Director to Show Him Her Breasts
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Rang in One Year of Dating at a Wild Concert
Feb 05, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
See All of the Celebrities Who Went to the 2018 Super Bowl
Feb 04, 2018 @ 9:45 pm
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Feb 02, 2018 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
Jennifer Lopez’s New Song “Us” Totally Sounds Like It’s About Alex Rodriguez
Feb 02, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Here Is Jennifer Lopez's Statement After Kate Upton Accuses Guess's Paul Marciano of Sexual Harassment
Feb 02, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
Videos
J-Rod Channels Old Hollywood Glam for a Lavish Date Night
Feb 01, 2018 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Alex Rodriguez Sent Jennifer Lopez the Sweetest Surprise Just Because He Missed Her
Jan 24, 2018 @ 9:45 pm
Videos
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Can’t Stop Kissing Courtside at a Basketball Game
Jan 16, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
J.Lo & Her Big, Beautiful Blended Family Went to a Lakers Game Together
Jan 06, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Videos
J-Rod Put an Athleisure Spin on Couple's Dressing in Head-to-Toe Gucci
Dec 28, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Kim Kardashian Was the Most Glamorous Guest at J-Rod’s Taco Night
Dec 28, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!