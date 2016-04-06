Alessandra Ambrosio's Toned Abs Will Give You Major #Fitspo

Gym, anyone?

It's no secret that Alessandra Ambrosio has a killer bod, but when the Victoria's Secret supermodel flashed her abs during a morning hike, it was still enough to make us want to drop down and hit a few crunches immediately.

Fresh from her spring break trip to Aspen, Colo., the mom of two headed out in warmer temps in Santa Monica, Calif. with her partner Jamie Mazur, and rocked a white sports bra and black cropped workout pants as they made their way up Los Leones Canyon. With her jacket wrapped around her waist, she revealed her toned core while she was at it.

As for the secret to those amazing abs—which Ambrosio often shows off on Instagram—she makes sure to sure to sweat it out regularly at Barry's Bootcamp in Los Angeles to stay bikini (and romantic hike) ready.

☀️🍹☀️ the day after !!! #GB50 #sundayfunday #foreveronvacation @fasano A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Aug 2, 2015 at 2:20pm PDT

Prior to her outing with Mazur, the duo and their two children enjoyed a family vacation in Aspen, with Ambrosio sharing plenty of adorable photos on Instagram from their trip. "First day with the whole Gang #springbreak #family #sundayfunday #foreveronvacation," she captioned one shot Sunday, which showed the four of them holding hands and skiing down a slope.

First day with the whole Gang 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⛷💖🔝☃ #springbreak #family #sundayfunday #foreveronvacation A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 3, 2016 at 4:12pm PDT

Total life—and fitness—goals all in one week.