Alessandra Ambrosio's Red Carpet Style

InStyle Staff
Oct 15, 2014 @ 1:30 pm
<p>In Temperley London, 2016</p>
In Temperley London, 2016

Ambrosio certainly looked like a winner at the Brazil Foundation Ball, where she cheered on Team Brazil in a sheer nude bead-embroidered crop top and a matching column skirt by Temperley London, complete with diamond jewelry. 

AKM-GSI
<p>In Dsquared2, 2016</p>
In Dsquared2, 2016

The model wore a blazer and white shirt by Dsquared2, earrings by Shay Jewelry, and boots from Gianvito Rossi to the Rimowa store launch party in 2016.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>In Marc Cain, 2016</p>
In Marc Cain, 2016

Ambrosio sweetened up for the Marc Cain spring/summer 2017 fashion show in a belted ruffled pale pink Marc Cain design with metallic strappy sandals. 

WENN.com
Model Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2016 in New York City.
In Michael Kors Collection, 2016

The model wore a purple Michael Kors Collection one-shoulder gown to the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>In Zuhair Murad Couture, 2016</p>
In Zuhair Murad Couture, 2016

Ambrosio arrived to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in a Zuhair Murad Couture gown and Bulgari jewels.

Venturelli
<p>In Redemption, 2016</p>
In Redemption, 2016

The model arrived to the amfAR Gala at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in a plunging black Redemption dress.

Getty Images
<p>In Michael Kors Collection, 2016</p>
In Michael Kors Collection, 2016

Ambrosio wore a light blue Michael Kors Collection gown on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Getty Images
<p>In Balmain, 2016</p>
In Balmain, 2016

The model arrived at the 2016 Met Gale in a Balmain gown with a Judith Leiber clutch, jewelry by Fred Leighton and Jennifer Fisher, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Alessandra Ambrosio - Grammys 2016
In Versace, 2016

The model arrived to the 2016 Grammy Awards in a Versace gown with Noudar jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
<p>In Philosophy, 2015</p>
In Philosophy, 2015

Ambrosio wore a sheer, floor-length Philosophy gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, and an Edie Parker clutch to the 2015 Venice Film Festival.

Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
'Spotlight' Premiere - 72nd Venice Film Festival
In Philosphy, 2015

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a black Philosophy gown and Chopard earrings to the 2015 Venice Film Festival red carpet.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio arrives at the inaugural InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 26, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
In Alexandre Vauthier, 2015

Ambrosio arrived at the inaugural InStyle Awards in a white Alexandre Vauthier gown.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
