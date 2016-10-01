Alessandra Ambrosio Wows in a Stunning Sheer Blue Gown in Paris

Alessandra Ambrosio is putting everyone else's street style looks to shame. Forget the jeans and sweaters; the 35-year-old model stepped out during Paris Fashion Week wearing a gorgeous sheer blue gown that showed off her killer body.

Ambrosio, who's well-known as a Victoria's Secret model, strutted her stuff in Paris while wearing a simply stunning Jonathan Simkhai gown. The navy blue creation features a lace bodice, high neckline, and a sheer tulle overlay that flows down into a slight train. Ambrosio kept her look simple to let the gown shine—she wore a pair of plain black pumps and carried a small, structured black clutch. Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, and her makeup was natural with a light pink lip.

The model seemed to be just as smitten with the gown as we are, and she shared an Instagram picture of her getup, writing, "Paris Nights .... #AmericansInParis."

Paris Nights .... ✨ #AmericansInParis @voguemagazine @cfda wearing @jonathansimkhai 📸 @timuremek_photography A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Oct 1, 2016 at 6:47am PDT

Earlier in the day, Ambrosio was spotted out wearing more traditional street style garb in Citizens of Humanity jeans, a reddish-orange trench coat, and black heeled booties. Her hair was up in a messy bun, and she wore a scarf tied around her neck for a touch of Parisian flair. She posted a pic of the casually chic look, writing, "Strolling ... #PFW."

Strolling ... #PFW A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Sep 30, 2016 at 1:41pm PDT

