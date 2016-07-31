Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks the Best Vacation Outfits While in Singapore

Alessandra Ambrosio knows how to vacation and sport enviable travel style while doing so. The Brazilian beauty has had a busy summer jam-packed with getaways to exotic locales. Sharing snaps from her adventures on Instagram, Ambrosio has shown us an enticing lineup of destinations including St. Tropez, Antibes, Mykonos, Ibiza, Berlin, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro.
Most recently, the 35-year-old stunner has been snapping pics in Singapore, flaunting her flawless vacation style while sightseeing. Checking out the city's expansive nature park, Gardens by the Bay, Ambrosio posed in a casual look of denim cut-offs and a bright striped off-the-shoulder top. "Just a little lady bug In a Bugs World," she captioned one photo. "View from above," she wrote for another. The model and mother-of-two accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and white Chloé Hudson bag.
The next day, Ambrosio went more glam in an all-white ensemble with sweetheart neckline, billowing off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a dramatically flared trapeze cut top and skirt. The brunette bombshell threw up peace signs in the white hot number and captioned the post, "Kisses from SINGAPORE" along with the accurate hashtag, "#foreveronvacation."
Scroll down for more highlights from Ambrosio's wanderlust-inspiring summer adventures. Can you say #vacationgoals?
