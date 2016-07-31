Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks the Best Vacation Outfits While in Singapore

Alessandra Ambrosio knows how to vacation and sport enviable travel style while doing so. The Brazilian beauty has had a busy summer jam-packed with getaways to exotic locales. Sharing snaps from her adventures on Instagram, Ambrosio has shown us an enticing lineup of destinations including St. Tropez, Antibes, Mykonos, Ibiza, Berlin, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro.

Most recently, the 35-year-old stunner has been snapping pics in Singapore, flaunting her flawless vacation style while sightseeing. Checking out the city's expansive nature park, Gardens by the Bay, Ambrosio posed in a casual look of denim cut-offs and a bright striped off-the-shoulder top. "Just a little lady bug In a Bugs World," she captioned one photo. "View from above," she wrote for another. The model and mother-of-two accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and white Chloé Hudson bag.

Just a little lady bug In a Bugs World💚 🐞💚 #Singapore #Nature #BugsWorld #Avatar #Asia #Supertree A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 29, 2016 at 11:58pm PDT

The next day, Ambrosio went more glam in an all-white ensemble with sweetheart neckline, billowing off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a dramatically flared trapeze cut top and skirt. The brunette bombshell threw up peace signs in the white hot number and captioned the post, "Kisses from SINGAPORE" along with the accurate hashtag, "#foreveronvacation."

Kisses from SINGAPORE 💋💋 #funtimes #Asia #Singapore #foreveronvacation ✌️ A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 30, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

Scroll down for more highlights from Ambrosio's wanderlust-inspiring summer adventures. Can you say #vacationgoals?

RELATED: See Alessandra Ambrosio's Stunning Swimsuit 'Gram Plus More Shots from Her Picturesque Family Vacation

Tempête Parfaite ⚡️❤️⚡️ #myfaveplacetobe #love #dream #edenroc #Amour A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 24, 2016 at 2:06pm PDT

Jumping for Joy 🙌💦 #StTropez #eurosummer A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 22, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

St. tropez Style 🛳☀️ A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 19, 2016 at 12:59pm PDT

Mermaid mode ... 🔛🐬💖✨💦loving my new water toy #seabob 💨💨💨 #foreveronvacation #waterfun A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 15, 2016 at 8:48am PDT

Ibiza Mornings... ✨🌞✨ #endlesssummer #foreveronvacation #ibiza #islabonita #paradise #tan A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 5, 2016 at 5:30am PDT

LA FAMILIA 💙💙💙 #islabonita #paradise #foreveronvacation #endlesssummer #ibiza A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 4, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

BERLIN WALL 🇩🇪 #summer2016 #motheranddaughter #europeantour A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 28, 2016 at 7:31am PDT

YOU ARE AMAZING .... #PARIS #motheranddaughter #europeantour #summer2016 A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 28, 2016 at 6:34am PDT

VIDEO: How to Get Alessandra Ambrosio's Body