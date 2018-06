Alessandra Ambrosio's life as a model, mother, and fashion influencer plays out on Instagram with 7 million followers and counting. The Brazilian Victoria's Secret model has two children with businessman Jamie Mazur and is known not only for her long-legged runway strut and thick brown waves, but also for her photos boasting incredible beach vacations and selfies with fashion models and designers.

