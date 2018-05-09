whitelogo
whitelogo
Alec Baldwin
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Alec Baldwin
Celebrity Moms
Hilaria Baldwin Makes the Case for Sexy Pregnancy Selfies
May 09, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Hilaria Baldwin on Her Adorable Before-Bed Routine with Alec
Jan 12, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Their Fourth Child
Nov 04, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are Expecting Their Fourth Child Together
Nov 03, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Alec Baldwin Admits He's Been Sexist and Bullied Women in the Past
Nov 02, 2017 @ 7:45 pm
Videos
This Is How Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Explain to Their 4-Year-Old Why Daddy Looks Like Donald Trump
Oct 19, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Alec Baldwin Worries He's Making President Trump "Too Cuddly"
Oct 04, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Most Recent
Awards & Events
Leo Totally Failed at Going Incognito at the U.S. Open
Sep 11, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
The Emmys Just Named These Huge Stars as Presenters
Sep 06, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
9 Celebrities Who Moonlight as College Professors
Aug 10, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
This is 'Goodnight Moon' in Alec Baldwin's Voice (You're Welcome)
Jul 27, 2017 @ 9:45 pm
Celebrity
'SNL': Alec Baldwin Will Return as Donald Trump in Season 43
Jun 26, 2017 @ 8:45 pm
Books
25 Super-Revealing Celeb Memoirs You Won't Be Able to Put Down
Jun 03, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Videos
Alec Baldwin Killed it on SNL (again)
Feb 12, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Melissa McCarthy Returns to SNL and Absolutely Crushes
Feb 12, 2017 @ 11:30 am
TV Shows
Christine Baranski Is Offering to Play Betsy DeVos on SNL
Feb 10, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Shopping
7 Essentials Every Yoga Newbie Needs in Their Bag
Jan 06, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Health & Fitness
Can Hilaria Baldwin Cure My (Not So New) Baby Belly?
Dec 09, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Halloween
These Are the Best Halloween Movies to Watch If You're Scared of Everything
Oct 22, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Reviews & Coverage
The 3 Must-See TV Shows
InStyle
Editors Are Watching This Week
Oct 03, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Her One-Week Post-Baby Body
Sep 20, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Proud Dad Alec Baldwin Shares Adorable Photo of Newborn Leo's Teeny Tiny Footprint
Sep 19, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Alec Baldwin Gives His Newborn Son the Sweetest Nickname in Adorable 'Gram
Sep 14, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!