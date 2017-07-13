12 Things to Know About Our New Style Crush, Alanna Arrington 

Samantha Simon
Jul 13, 2017 @ 9:00 am

If you’re not already familiar with Alanna Arrington, you’re about to be. Since making her runway debut in Fall 2016, the former high school basketball player has become a fixture at the biggest fashion week shows around the globe. She’s walked for designers like Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, and Altuzarra, in addition to landing a spot in last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Most recently, the 18-year-old model starred in Stella McCartney’s Spring 2017 campaign—and she's not showing any signs of slowing down soon.

It’s clear that Arrington’s career is on the fast track, and while we love watching her rock designer threads on the runway, she’s also capturing our attention during her downtime. Whether she’s running around the streets of Paris between fashion shows or sharing selfies on Instagram, her style constantly turns heads—but for Arrington, that's not even intentional. “I’m not very girly, and I don’t wear anything flashy,” she told InStyle for our August issue.

Standing out fashion-wise seems to come naturally to Arrington, but whose style catches her eye? “I’m really inspired by any girl that dresses in a boyish way,” she said. Scroll down for 12 things to know about our latest style crush.

“I once heard someone say style is the first part of your personality people see,” said Arrington. “I’m boyish and a little bit goofy, so I try to dress accordingly.”

I like to mix in wild colors occasionally, but I feel especially bold in red. It’s my go-to color when I need a confidence boost. I probably own more red pants than I do blue jeans. I have at least 10 pairs.”

Barneys is my all-time favorite store, and I constantly shop online there when I’m traveling. That way there’s new stuff waiting for me when I get back to New York.”

Off-White is a favorite of mine. Virgil [Abloh] sends me pieces every now and then, which I always love. And Saint Laurent has everything you need, from basic T-shirts to glittery heels. Anthony Vaccarello’s designs are just incredible.

I’ve brought home some amazing purses from work, but I just bought a black quilted Saint Laurent bag. It was a birthday present to myself when I turned 18.”

It’s easy to throw on my Champion joggers with a comfy T-shirt and Converse or Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. I also like to incorporate jerseys and sporty pieces into my wardrobe because I used to play a lot of basketball.

“I’ve always admired Naomi Campbell and Joan Smalls. They looked similar to me, so I found inspiration in that when I was growing up. It made me believe I could be next.” 

I stay away from dresses as much as I can. When I was younger, my parents would get mad because I refused to wear them to church or parties. I’ve just never felt comfortable in a dress, and I’ll only wear one if it’s for work.”

The Fear of God bomber that [designer] Jerry Lorenzo gave me after I shot the campaign. I’ve been wearing it every day since.”

I swear by DevaCurl because those products totally changed the texture of my hair. I once ran out of the shampoo and conditioner during Paris Fashion Week and had it shipped over from the U.S. I had to make sure my hair was still looking good between the shows.”

“I wear my sparkly silver Gucci sunglasses all the time, and I also carry my cool octagon Ray-Bans with me everywhere.”

Because I have to carry myself a certain way when I’m working, I try to dress down even more on my days off. I always dress to be comfortable.”

