12 Things to Know About Our New Style Crush, Alanna Arrington 

If you’re not already familiar with Alanna Arrington, you’re about to be. Since making her runway debut in Fall 2016, the former high school basketball player has become a fixture at the biggest fashion week shows around the globe. She’s walked for designers like Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, and Altuzarra, in addition to landing a spot in last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Most recently, the 18-year-old model starred in Stella McCartney’s Spring 2017 campaign—and she's not showing any signs of slowing down soon.

It’s clear that Arrington’s career is on the fast track, and while we love watching her rock designer threads on the runway, she’s also capturing our attention during her downtime. Whether she’s running around the streets of Paris between fashion shows or sharing selfies on Instagram, her style constantly turns heads—but for Arrington, that's not even intentional. “I’m not very girly, and I don’t wear anything flashy,” she told InStyle for our August issue.

Standing out fashion-wise seems to come naturally to Arrington, but whose style catches her eye? “I’m really inspired by any girl that dresses in a boyish way,” she said. Scroll down for 12 things to know about our latest style crush.