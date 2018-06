5 of 9 Absolute Spa

LOCATION Domestic and U.S. departure gates at Vancouver International Airport Vancouver, British Columbia

SERVICES From manicures and facials to makeup applications and haircuts, this full-service spa offers all the amenities for folks on the go. The most popular request is the Organics Spa Binge Rare White Grapefruit massage, which lasts 45 minutes. Treat yourself to a 60-minute pedicure designed to help decrease swelling in the legs and tootsies. If your connection leaves you time to spare, try an aromatherapy facial (75 minutes). It helps invigorate and rejuvenate your skin while removing impurities from, well, impure re-circulated cabin air. Stars like Megan Fox and Chris Brown have touched down at this outpost.

INSIDER TIP Ask for their monthly specials. There's always a seasonal deal and special products to take with you in-flight.

PRICE RANGE:$20 (15 minute massage) to $900 (Natural Moor Mud Detox Series)