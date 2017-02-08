whitelogo
whitelogo
Aimee Teegarden
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Aimee Teegarden
TV Shows
8 Reasons Why
Friday Night Lights
Is Still the Best Binge-Watch
Feb 08, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Movies
The 9 Movies You Can't Miss This Month
Jan 31, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Inside the Party: InStyle Celebrates Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's New Handbag Line for Elizabeth and James
Jun 20, 2013 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
This Is How CW Stars Party! See AnnaSophia Robb, Nina Dobrev, and More
May 17, 2013 @ 3:30 pm
Aimee Teegarden's Part-Time Gig: Hollister Salesgirl!
May 23, 2011 @ 5:15 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!