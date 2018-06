The After-Parties

7 of 18 Todd Williamson/WireImage

Shailene Woodley and Judy Greer

The Descendants actresses Shailene Woodley (in Stella McCartney) and Judy Greer (in Balenciaga) kicked up their heels at the Fox Searchlight party. "I will be dancing," Greer said of her Jimmy Choo footwear choice. "I wore the lower heel on purpose."