Adriana Lima's Birthday Serenade Will Give You Goosebumps

If you celebrate women who tear up the runway like it's no big thing, consider today a holiday. Adriana Lima was born on June 12, 1981, and the Victoria's Secret Angel rang in the big 3-6 in style. It's not too late to chill your own elderflower cocktail and join in on the celebration, if only virtually: The Brazilian model has been posting behind-the-scenes snaps from her birthday party all day.

But it was the video of Adriana's birthday serenade that gave us legitimate chills. With her adorable daughter on her hip, the bombshell stood by a towering cake topped with glowing candles and an edible likeness of her own face. (We wouldn't have it any other way.) Singer Yoli Mayor was on hand to sing the birthday song—but she gave the sometimes cloying tune an amazingly soulful twist. Take a listen:

🌹❤️✨@yolimayor MY LOVELY SURPRISE, SAW THIS LADY SING MANY TIMES, THE STAR IS IN YOU MY DEAR, KEEP ON GOING REACHING OUT THE UNIVERSE ✨❤️🌹 A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Jun 12, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Lima wrote a sweet message for the singer, who's been called "the Cuban Adele." In an Instagram caption, the mom of two explained that she's seen Mayor sing many times, and that the impromptu birthday performance was a surprise. "The star is in you my dear, keep on going," Lima wrote. Is that not the best? It sounds like something a modern Glinda the Good Witch would say, and we are entirely here for it.

We have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of this rising talent. And, we're certain that Adriana's words of encouragement will help light the singer's path to stardom. P.S. Yoli, if you're looking for an album title, The Star is In Me has a nice ring to it.