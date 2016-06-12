Adriana Lima Celebrates 35th Birthday Like a Queen

Has 35 ever looked so good? Brazilian model Adriana Lima is celebrating her 35th birthday today, but she kicked off the festivities last night.

Lima posted a selfie with her huge birthday cake on Instagram Saturday night. The Victoria's Secret model was in a dimly lit room, and she looked appropriately sultry in a dark top and thin choker necklace. Her cake, which was at least three layers tall, was decorated in gold and topped with a crown. Lima definitely approved of the treat, captioning the post, "BECAUSE I AM THE QUEEN," and including several queen emojis.

BECAUSE I AM THE QUEEN 👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻

The model, who is one of the longest-running Victoria's Secret Angels, was also treated to a birthday shout-out from one of her runway fellows. Shanina Shaik, a 25-year-old model from Australia, posted a throwback picture on Instagram to wish Lima a happy birthday. The image was taken backstage at the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and features the two Angels giving sexy looks to the camera. Shaik captioned the post with well wishes, saying "Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul."

Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul 💋🎂 @adrianalima I adore you!

Lima, who has two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, looks drop-dead gorgeous at 35. Last week, she posted an Instagram picture from the beach—she's reclining in a lounge chair and completely redefining ab goals for us. Bow down, 'cause this Brazilian beauty is the queen in our books.