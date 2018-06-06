whitelogo
Adriana Lima
Celebrity
Adriana Lima
Red Carpet
See All the Celebrities at the Star-Studded
Ocean's 8
Premiere
Jun 06, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Bags
8 Celebrities Were Already Spotted Wearing This Bag That Launched Last Week
May 22, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Look of the Day
Adriana Lima Wore a Naked Dress That Looks Like Body Highlighter
May 18, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Adriana Lima Is Not Leaving Victoria’s Secret, Despite the Rumors
Dec 11, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
Adriana Lima: "I Will Not Take My Clothes Off Anymore"
Dec 10, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties of Art Basel Miami Beach
Dec 08, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
The Sexiest Looks from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Viewing Party
Nov 29, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
This Victoria's Secret Model Wore the Sexiest High-Slit Dress in Nearly-Freezing Weather
Nov 28, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
Alessandra Ambrosio Bids Farewell to Adriana Lima Like Only a Victoria's Secret Model Can
Nov 22, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Adriana Lima Reveals When She’ll Retire from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Nov 20, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
See the Best Instagrams from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Nov 20, 2017 @ 6:00 am
Videos
Guess Who's Now Performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
Nov 18, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Was Fruit for Halloween
Nov 01, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Halloween
See 100 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Sep 28, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima Defies Aging with $6 Mascara and Avocados
Sep 21, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
This Year's VS Fashion Show Will Be in Shanghai
Aug 29, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Adriana Lima's Haunting Birthday Serenade Will Give You Goosebumps
Jun 12, 2017 @ 9:15 pm
Videos
Adriana Lima Defends Mysterious Diamond Ring: "I'm Married with Me"
May 30, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Adriana Lima Gives Priyanka Chopra a Bikini-Clad Piggyback Ride in Miami
May 12, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Met Gala
See the 2017 Met Gala After-Party Looks
May 02, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Shopping
A Celebrity-Approved Guide to Summer Shorts Shopping
Apr 14, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
Celebrity
Guess Where Adriana Lima Got Pierced?
Feb 19, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Fashion
All the Chic Looks from the 2017 amfAR New York Gala
Feb 09, 2017 @ 9:30 am
