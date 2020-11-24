Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle Have Been Wearing These Sneakers for Years, and They’re Under $50 Right Now
Her official title may be the Duchess of Sussex, but Meghan Markle could also be deemed the queen of classic sneakers. She’s been sporting crisp white tennis shoes since her induction into the royal family, and they’ve become a quintessential part of her wardrobe. Right now, one of her go-to pairs is 40 percent off ahead of Black Friday 2020.
The Adidas Stan Smith sneakers have been a celebrity staple for years now, with A-listers like Markle, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber wearing them on repeat. Named in honor of the iconic tennis player, the shoes have become ubiquitous, and it’s easy to see why: Not only are the trainers super comfy, but their minimalistic design makes them impressively versatile.
The newly discounted sneakers are available with green or navy blue heel tabs, and both colors have received major love from their famous wearers. Take a cue from Markle and wear the green and white pair with a simple black duster coat (Birkin optional), or style the navy-heeled variety with a Canadian tuxedo like Holmes.
Beyond their markdown on the Adidas website, the Stan Smiths are also available on Amazon and Zappos at lower-than-normal prices. Reviewers on the former have raved about the retro sneakers, with more than 1,500 leaving them a five-star rating.
“I love these shoes! They fit my feet perfect and they look great,” wrote one Amazon shopper, who recommends ordering a size down.
Grab the legendary Adidas Stan Smith sneakers for just $48 now. Trust us: It’s a small price to pay for royal-approved style.
