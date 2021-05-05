Adele Shared Rare Photos of Herself on Her 33rd Birthday
"Thirty Free."
Adele is celebrating her birthday with a rare set of photos of herself.
The singer, who turned 33 on Wednesday, made an appearance on Instagram for the first time since January, sharing a gallery of three photos. "Thirty Free," she captioned the post.
In the first photo, Adele can be seen sitting makeup-free for a black-and-white portrait, her arms folded to show two of her tattoos: one on her left hand reading "Paradise," and one on her right forearm of the planet Saturn.
The second photo shows the singer swimming in a bright suit with long sleeves and a bold print, while the third shows her twirling in a black dress.
Though Adele is rarely spotted out and about in public these days, she was seen last month at an Oscar party for actor Daniel Kaluuya, taking selfies with other guests and even taking on DJ responsibilities to play classic 2000s anthem "I'm Real" by Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule.