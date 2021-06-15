Adele Made a Rare Appearance to Mark the 4th Anniversary of the Grenfell Fire
The singer shared a special message for victims and survivors.
Adele made a rare appearance to mark the fourth anniversary of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.
The singer appeared in a filmed video message as part of a remembrance video from Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved families of victims of the London fire, which took 72 lives and is still being investigated.
Adele can be seen in a black tank top and gold hoop earrings, discussing the "many unanswered questions" the community still faces.
"Thank you for putting your pain aside for all of these years to fight the fire," Adele said. "I can't imagine the kind of personal consequences that has on you. I really hope that this time next year, you will have the answers you need to finally be able to grieve together."
She concluded, "I love you. I'll see you soon. Stay strong. We are all with you."
In 2017, Adele visited the site of the fire to attend a vigil for victims, and has since marked the anniversary each year.