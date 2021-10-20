Adele Wore an All-Leather Ensemble For Date Night with Rich Paul
Look no further — your fall fashion inspiration is here.
After obliterating our hearts with her latest single, "Easy On Me," Adele stepped out for a date night with boyfriend Rich Paul in a monochromatic look that was nearly as flawless as her new song. The singer wore a brown leather jacket and trousers from Altuzarra complete with a Louis Vuitton monogram coat draped over her shoulders as well as matching LV pumps, single-handedly declaring brown the color of the season.
Adele and Rich Paul sat courtside at the NBA season opener in L.A. that saw the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The two were previously seen together at the NBA Finals earlier this year.
Adele confirmed her relationship with Paul, a sports agent, in an interview with Vogue earlier this year.
"Rich just incredibly arrived," she said, opening up about how comfortable he makes her feel. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."