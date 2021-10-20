Adele Wore an All-Leather Ensemble For Date Night with Rich Paul

After obliterating our hearts with her latest single, "Easy On Me," Adele stepped out for a date night with boyfriend Rich Paul in a monochromatic look that was nearly as flawless as her new song. The singer wore a brown leather jacket and trousers from Altuzarra complete with a Louis Vuitton monogram coat draped over her shoulders as well as matching LV pumps, single-handedly declaring brown the color of the season.