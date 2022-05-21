Adele Wore a J.Lo-Approved Basketball Game Outfit to the NBA Playoffs

Adele, our favorite courtside fashion queen, is no stranger to getting dressed up for a basketball game. With a front-row seat every time, the singer knows the chances of being photographed are high, so she always comes prepared with a winning outerwear moment — from a leather Louis Vuitton monogrammed jacket to a leopard-print Alaïa coat. And last night's NBA Playoffs were no different.

The singer-songwriter attended a Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and for the occasion, she seemingly took a cue from Jennifer Lopez's basketball game style playbook. Adele showed up to the sporting event in a Canadian tuxedo that included an oversized jean jacket and dark-wash denim (very similar to what J.Lo wore to a Lakers game last year). She paired her denim-on-denim look with nude pointed-toe pumps and a navy blue handbag. Adele's hair was styled in voluminous, side-swept waves, and she finished off her glam with a nude lip.

At the game, Adele was joined by her boyfriend Rich Paul, and according to a source, the couple had an amazing time together. "The two were always touching and laughing," an onlooker sitting close to the couple told E! News. "You can really tell how much Adele loves watching the game from her reactions at intense plays. It was really cute."