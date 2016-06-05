Adele Thrills Fans with Spice Girls Song at Her Amsterdam Concert    

Adele fans in the Netherlands got quite the surprise. At the Adele concert in Amsterdam on Friday, the singer switched things up a little and broke out her own rendition of "Spice Up Your Life," the 1997 smash hit from the Spice Girls. Naturally, her fans went wild—wouldn't you?

The soulful "Hello" singer was performing at the Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands on Friday when she gave fans the much-appreciated throwback. Though she initially protested her fans' Spice Girls chant, saying, "Oh stop, I'm not a Spice Girl," she quickly broke down and sang a few bars to spice things up (pun intended). Decked out in her custom floor-length blue gown from Burberry, the star shined—literally and figuratively—as she danced around the stage.

The crowd loved it, and they weren't the only ones. Melanie Chisholm, aka Sporty Spice, retweeted a video of the moment on Twitter and captioned the post with several adoring emojis.

This isn't the first time Adele has shown love for the Spice Girls, either. At the beginning of the year, she joined comedian and TV host James Corden for an episode of "Carpool Karaoke," and the two belted out "Wannabe" with fervor and admitted that she "really connected" with Ginger Spice (Geri Haliwell) when she was younger.