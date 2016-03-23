Adele Honors Brussels with "Make You Feel My Love" Performance at London Concert

Adele used her incomparable pipes to stand in solidarity with the victims of the terrorist bombings in Brussels on Tuesday. In a touching move, the British songstress dedicated her cover of Bob Dylan's classic tune, "Make You Feel My Love" to the Belgian capital while performing to a sold-out crowd at London's O2 arena.

One concert-goer sitting high up in the nosebleed section captured the moving performance on film.

"This is for Brussels, tonight," Adele said after asking the crowd to hold their cellphone flashlights high. "I want you to all sing it," she added as the camera panned to capture the twinkling sea of little lights.

"I don't think I've ever actually been so moved before in my life at one of my shows, that was just so beautiful," Adele said afterwards. "Thank you very much for doing that... I think they heard us."

Watch Adele's moving performance above.