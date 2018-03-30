whitelogo
whitelogo
Adam Sandler
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Adam Sandler
Videos
Jennifer Aniston Is Reuniting With This Man From Her Past
Mar 30, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Drew Barrymore Had to Name Her Least-Talented Co-Star to Avoid Eating a Turkey Testicle
Mar 22, 2018 @ 9:30 am
Videos
The Real Reason Jennifer Lawrence Doesn’t Read Reviews of Her Movies
Nov 28, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler Paid Tribute to the Las Vegas Victims in the Most Moving Way
Oct 03, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Weddings
Quiz: Which Movie Groom Is Your Prince Charming?
Jun 27, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Jennifer Hudson Will Play Adam Sandler’s Love Interest in His New Movie,
Sandy Wexler
Jul 20, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Movies
Can’t Make It to the Beach This Weekend? Watch These 11 Movies to Feel Like You’re There
Jun 29, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Taylor Lautner Joins Instagram, Offers Up Taylor Swift's Phone Number
May 17, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Celebrity
Taylor Lautner Has Moved on from Bella Swan with…
Dec 14, 2015 @ 10:15 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!