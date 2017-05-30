Adam Levine Honors His Love for Behati Prinsloo with a Huge Tattoo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are no strangers to getting tattoos to show their love for each other. They did just that with matching "you're so cool" ink when they tied the knot in 2014. Still, the Maroon 5 frontman took things up a notch with his latest inked up expression, which put his forever-love for his main squeeze on display.

In a black and white photo the model mom shared on Instagram Tuesday, Levine holds his fists close to the camera and reveals the new "True Love" body art that was inked across his knuckles. "The truest," Prinsloo captioned the snap.

The truest.....🖤 @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on May 29, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Levine took things a step further when he debuted the tat on his Instagram page for the first time, with a tongue-in-cheek (and NSFW) photo that showed him grabbing Prinsloo's bare butt. "It's worth holding onto...," he wrote alongside it.

....it's worth holding onto...👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 28, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

The couple, who married in Cabo San Lucas and has one child together, will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in July. Something tells us they won't be ringing it in an ordinary way.