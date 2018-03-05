The Only 6 Actresses Who've Won a Razzie and an Oscar

Isabel Jones
Mar 05, 2018

Winning an Oscar is impressive, to say the least. In the world of celebrity and entertainment, it’s pretty much the highest honor and among the most exclusive clubs. However, there is one thing more noteworthy in Hollywood terms than winning an Academy Award, and that’s winning an Oscar and a Razzie.

In case you’re not up-to-date on your tongue-in-cheek awards shows, a Razzie is the nickname for a Golden Raspberry Awards, an annual ceremony honoring the lower end of the film spectrum. Essentially, it’s the anti-Oscars and, in full irony, this year’s ceremony fell on the very same weekend as its prestigious contemporary.

This year’s Razzie nominations targeted slightly outrageous 2017 movies like Fifty Shades Darker, Baywatch, and The Emoji Movie and included bona fide A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Javier Bardem, and Tom Cruise. Dwayne Johnson even gave an acceptance speech on Twitter for Baywatch's win in the "Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It!" category.

Throughout the years, six women have won both a Razzie Award and an Oscar—scroll down below to find out who.

1 of 6 Bettmann / Contributor

Liza Minnelli

The stage and screen icon has been nominated for two Oscars throughout her career (same as mom Judy Garland), winning her first and only Academy Award for her acclaimed performance in Cabaret (1972). Minnelli wound up earning a 1989 Razzie for her performances in two different movies: Arthur 2: On the Rocks and Rent-a-Cop.

2 of 6 Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Faye Dunaway

Three-time Oscar nominee Faye Dunaway finally earned the Oscar for best actress at the 1977 ceremony for her performance in Network. Since then, the Bonnie and Clyde star netted two Razzie wins for her respective performances in Mommie Dearest (1981) and The Temp (1993).

3 of 6 HAL GARB/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Basinger

Basinger, who won an Oscar in 1998 for her performance in L.A. Confidential, only recently joined the illustrious Razzie-winners club. The actress just won her first Golden Raspberry in 2018 for her role in Fifty Shades Darker.

4 of 6 J. Vespa/WireImage

Sofia Coppola

Coppola, one of the few women to ever be nominated in the best director Oscar category, won an Academy Award in 2004 for best original screenplay (Lost in Translation). Before Sofia was an acclaimed director in her own right, however, she was Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola's daughter, an aspiring actress. This led to Sofia's performance in the franchise's third and final chapter: The Godfather: Part III (1990) as Mary Corleone, which earned her two Razzies.

5 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Halle Berry

After making history as the first black woman to win the Oscar for Best Leading Actress in 2002 (Monster's Ball), Berry went on to win a Razzie in the category "Worst Screen Couple" (shared with Benjamin Bratt and Sharon Stone) for her on-screen chemistry in Catwoman.

6 of 6 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock

Bullock's first Oscar nomination became her first win—she took home the award for her performance in The Blind Side in 2010 and earned a second nomination in 2014 for her performance in Gravity. The same year the celebrated actress earned Hollywood's highest honor, she also earned its lowest, taking home two Golden Raspberry awards for All About Steve (one was shared with Bradley Cooper).

