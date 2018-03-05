The Only 6 Actresses Who've Won a Razzie and an Oscar

Winning an Oscar is impressive, to say the least. In the world of celebrity and entertainment, it’s pretty much the highest honor and among the most exclusive clubs. However, there is one thing more noteworthy in Hollywood terms than winning an Academy Award, and that’s winning an Oscar and a Razzie.

In case you’re not up-to-date on your tongue-in-cheek awards shows, a Razzie is the nickname for a Golden Raspberry Awards, an annual ceremony honoring the lower end of the film spectrum. Essentially, it’s the anti-Oscars and, in full irony, this year’s ceremony fell on the very same weekend as its prestigious contemporary.

VIDEO: The Top 5 Highest-Grossing Razzie Winners

This year’s Razzie nominations targeted slightly outrageous 2017 movies like Fifty Shades Darker, Baywatch, and The Emoji Movie and included bona fide A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Javier Bardem, and Tom Cruise. Dwayne Johnson even gave an acceptance speech on Twitter for Baywatch's win in the "Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It!" category.

Throughout the years, six women have won both a Razzie Award and an Oscar—scroll down below to find out who.