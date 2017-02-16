7 Celebs You Totally Forgot Were in Love Actually

Long before there were New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day, Love Actually was basically the OG ensemble cast movie. The beloved rom-com flip flops between seemingly unrelated characters and their complicated lives until the end when—plot twist—you find out how they were related all along.

Of course, you remember Liam Neeson's character Daniel and his phone tag bud, Karen (Emma Thompson). Keira Knightley's character Juliet would be hard to forget, as would Hugh Grant's adorably clumsy Prime Minster.

But we'll bet you didn't remember that January Jones had a part in your fave holiday movie, or that Claudia Schiffer had a role, albeit tiny. Rodrigo Santoro is having a major moment in HBO's new hit series Westworld, but you must have all but forgotten that you actually fell in love with the hunk way back in 2003.

In fact, there are seven (seven!) big names that we'll bet you didn't remember played a part in the ensemble cast. As you prepare your mind, body, and soul for the Love Actually modern-day "sequel" for Red Nose Day, keep scrolling for a major refresher course.

Denise Richards

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-her role, Richards played Carla, the "real friendly one" who Colin brought back from America for his friend. Carla was friendly, indeed.

Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband played the (married) American president who disgustingly hit on Natalie. Honestly, we probably have him to thank for their relationship, though, because his advances helped the Prime Minster (Hugh Grant) realize his true feelings.

Rodrigo Santoro

Santoro is in another one of your fave things to watch: Westworld. And yes, he's still smoking hot.

Claudia Schiffer

The supermodel played the widowed Daniel's love interest at the end of the film, a single mom who he (literally) bumps into at the end of the talent show. He was just as surprised to see her as we were.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

You remember Ejiofor as Keira Knightley's fictional husband, but did you realize he was the same man nominated for an Oscar for his role in 12 Years a Slave? This dude's got range.

Ivana Milicevic

Milicevic plays Stacey, the American who first takes note of Colin in the bar and introduces him to her friends. You might recognize the actress from another movie, Head Over Heels, in which she also plays a hot girl who lives with a bunch of her friends. Typecasting at its finest.

January Jones

Yes, that was the Mad Men star in Love Actually. Jones plays yet another American girl at the bar who is obsessed with Colin Frissell's British accent.

