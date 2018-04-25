whitelogo
Videos
Millie Bobby Brown’s Time 100 Tribute Almost Left Her in Tears
Apr 25, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Reveal Their Baby Girl's Name
Feb 16, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Reveal the Sex of Their First Child
Nov 09, 2017 @ 7:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Aaron and Lauren Paul Are Expecting Their First Child
Sep 19, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Your Favorite Celebs Are Heading to Coachella in Crazy-Expensive Style
Apr 14, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Home Tours
Step Inside Aaron and Lauren Paul's Luxury Airbnb Stay in Thailand
Dec 02, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
Aaron and Lauren Paul's Love for
Stranger Things
Star Millie Bobby Brown Will Melt Your Heart
Sep 02, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Willy Wonka
Star Gene Wilder Dies at 83, Stars Take to Social Media with Condolences
Aug 29, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Star Couples
19 Times Birthday Boy Aaron Paul Showed His Love for Wife Lauren Parsekian
Aug 27, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Watch Aaron Paul Show Off His Competitive Side in a Game of Musical Beers
Aug 25, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Makeup
Would You Play the "Seven Deadly Sins of Beauty" Game at Your Next Girl's Night?
Jun 02, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
You Won't Believe How Much These Celebrities Look Alike
Apr 20, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Videos
Watch Aaron Paul Talk About Meeting His Wife at Coachella and Their First Kiss
Feb 23, 2016 @ 8:45 am
