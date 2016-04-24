10 of Caitlyn Jenner's Most Glamorous Instagram Moments

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Lindsay Dolak
Apr 24, 2016 @ 9:30 am

Season 2 of I Am Cait wraps tonight and we'll be soon be missing Caitlyn Jenner's over the top glam every Sunday. This season, the show followed Jenner as she navigated a mega road trip with her squad, confronted her controversial political views, and faced her biggest fears about dating. Plus, the glamazon held down each emotional high and low with the charm and humor we love her for.

So, in the spirit of celebrating another great season of her show, scroll on to check out some of Jenner's most fabulous moments on Instagram.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Just Created Her Own MAC Lipstick

1 of 10 Instagram/@caitlynjenner

Family Affair

Proving that you're only as glam as your fam, Jenner celebrated Father's Day last year with a large collection of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe.

2 of 10 Instagram/@caitlynjenner

First Selfie

After being nominated for the Social Media Queen Teen Choice Award, (which she ultimately won!) Jenner knew that no social media queen could be crowned without an inaugural selfie.
 

3 of 10 Instagram/@caitlynjenner

ESPYs Prep

The statuesque stunner had a dream team of stylists and makeup artists to pamper her before she accepted the Arther Ashe Courage Award in 2015.

4 of 10 Instagram/@caitlynjenner

Cuddling Kendall

Jenner shared a touching moment with daughter Kendall, writing "love my little girl" in the caption.

5 of 10 Instagram/@caitlynjenner

All White Everything

After Season 1 of I Am Cait wrapped, Jenner and her squad celebrated in the chicest way possible: decked in all white, of course.

6 of 10 Instagram/@caitlynjenner

Viewing Party

Stars, they're just like us! Jenner cozied up with some wine and friends to watch an episode of I Am Cait just like we do on Sunday nights.

7 of 10 Instagram/@caitlynjenner

Legs For Days

Another day, another glam sesh. Jenner's "vertically challenged" hairstylist Courtney Nanson put the final touches on her hair with the help of a footstool.

8 of 10 Instagram/@caitlynjenner

A Mani With A Message  

In honor of GLAAD's Spirit Day, Jenner displayed a purple manicure to show support for the organization's anti-bullying message.

9 of 10 Instagram/@caitlynjenner

Woman of the Year Award  

Here with Judith Light and Madeleine Albright, Jenner was honored for her work as a transgender advocate.
 

10 of 10 Instagram/@caitlynjenner

Shout Out to Tina Fey

During (another) glam session, Jenner called out Tina Fey via Instagram caption. Why? She wants to hang out! Us too!
 

