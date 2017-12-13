'90s Trends That Made a Comeback

Lashauna Williams
Dec 13, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

The '90s was a time of high-top sneakers, velvet chokers, and loads of denim.  While we wouldn't like to revisit some of the trends (ahhh, the acid wash!), there's plenty that we're glad to see making a comeback: a pop of neon, luxe platinum pixies, and tailored men's inspired suits, to name a few.

Take a nostalgic walk down memory lane and check out some of the cool looks that are sure to be making their way back into your closet this season.

1 of 12

The Platinum Pixie

A classic pixie will always be a style staple but it's nice to see platinum hues making a comeback.

Then: Jada Pinkett-Smith shows of her enviable cheekbones on the red carpet.

Now: Zoe Kravitz debuts her new chop on Instagram last week.

2 of 12

Neon Accents

Brights hues were a nineties staple (think: Saved by the Bell, Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and everything on Nickelodeon).  Revisit bold color with cool accessories.

Then: Queen of Bayside, Kelly Kapowski (aka Tiffani Amber Thiessen) sports her brights in a promotional photo for the landmark show.

Now: Street style star, Kylie Jenner, sports thigh-high boots in fuschia (shop a similar style at missguided.com for $94)

3 of 12

Goth-Inspired Slipdress

Lingerie inspired dresses continue to take over the red capet with new treatments and lengths.

Then: Courtney Love and Amanda de Cadenet rocked the red carpet (and cemented a place in fashion history) in slinky gowns.

Now: Michelle Williams tries on a Louis Vuitton printed version with lace on for size (shop a similar style at net-a-porter.com, $248 [originally $495])

4 of 12

Edgy Lace

The versatile textile worked great for a decade filled with grunge and teen angst. Here, we see a return of the delicate fabric with a goth spin.

Then: Madonna sports lace during her iconic "Vogue" era.

Now: Charlize Theron, in Dior, walks the red carpet for the NYC premiere of "The Fate of the Furious." The look is still sexy but with a tougher edge (shop a similar style on amazon.com; $50)

5 of 12

Short Bob and Bangs Combo

Short bobs with full layers and whispy bangs make a triumphant return on today's hottest stars.

Then: '90s favorite, Drew Barrymore, works her short cut for the New York City premiere of "The Wedding Singer".

Now:  Taylor Swift run errands with her fresh chop.

6 of 12

Mixed Print Separates

Silky floral prints were huge in the nineties. Actresses Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett walked the red carpet in embroidered floral motifs. Now, we get refined silhouettes.

Then: Gwen Stefani pairs her topper with a complementary dress underneath.

Now: Singer and actress, Kelly Rowland, goes for a modern take in tailored separates (shop similar style at asos.com for $95)

7 of 12

Menswear Inspired Suits

Many women sported suits with a looser fit during the '90s but this go round, the tailoring gets refined.

Then: A young Julia Roberts accepts her 1990 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in "Steel Magnolia" in an oversized suit.

Now: Fashionista, Olivia Palermo, adds a feminine touch with a thin neckscarf and handbag (shop a similar style at hm.com; $60)

8 of 12

Box Braids

Long box braids gained notoriety in the 90's, thanks in part to John Singleton's iconic film "Poetic Justice".

Then: Janet Jackson, in a scene from the 1993 film, sports her braids.

Now: The style has evolved and inspires new looks, such as twists (seen on Gabrielle Union here) and faux locs.

9 of 12

Denim Jumpers

The '90s brought us adorable denim dresses for girls and women alike but in 2017, the silhouette continues to get sexier.

Then: You got it dude! Full House's Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen look adorable in their denim dresses.

Now: Bella Hadid shows some leg in a refined mini with front zipper (shop a similar style at asos.com, $48)

10 of 12

Track Pants

The nineties took track pants from the gym to the streets. Now, "athleisure" is just about as iconic as America sportswear.

Then: Who better than Sporty Spice to show us how to rock those classic Adidas pants?

Now: Rihanna debuts a pair of track pants for her Fenty by Rihanna Puma collection.  Wear them unsnapped like the pop diva, if you dare (shop a similar style at revolve.com for $100).

11 of 12

Cuffed High-Waist Jeans

Denim really made a splash in the '70s, but by the '90s they'd been ripped, dyed, cut, and embellished. Cuffing them became an easy way to style (or alter the hem) with little effort (shop a similar style at simplybe.com for $46).

Then: Jessica Alba attends the "Big Daddy" movie premiere in 1999, wearing a large cuff.

Now: Smaller folds in a looser style freshens up Selena Gomez's denim.

12 of 12

Fresh Faced Make Up with Smokey Eyes

Of course the decade known for minimalist clothing would bring us minimalist make up. It still feels just as fresh now, as it did back then.

Then: Definitive '90s actress, Winona Ryder, pairs light eyeshadow with flushed cheeks.

Now: Natalie Portman takes on the look, swapping in dark coal rimmed eyes at the 2017 SAG Awards.

