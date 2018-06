9 Ways to Create a Perfect Guest Room

"High-quality linens are essential," says decorator Amanda Nisbet, who favors Sferra sheets. "They're divinely soft and wear well-people always tell me how great they feel." Arrange a cozy throw near the footboard to add color and texture to the room. "Design a guest room with the same care as you would your own personal bedroom. Above all, your visitors should feel wanted in your home and instantly at ease."Alpaca throw, Serena & Lily, $148; serenaandlily.com Egyptian cotton percale Grande Hotel sheets, Sferra, from $63; sferra.com