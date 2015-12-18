9 Times Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Slayed the Red Carpet Together

Jennifer Ferrise
Dec 18, 2015

Since we first saw their undeniable chemistry (and matching Weekend Update blazers) on Saturday Night Live, we’ve been obsessed with everything Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. And just like how they complement each other in comedy, the longtime BFFs have also found their groove on the red carpet. 

Fey, who works with stylist Cristina Ehrlich, usually favors classic, feminine shapes by designers like Oscar de la Renta, which is a nice contrast to Poehler’s more minimalist aesthetic (Stella McCartney is a fave). “I collaborate with Amy’s stylist Karla Welch the same way that Tina collaborates with Amy on projects,” Ehrlich told us earlier this year. "Sometimes what Tina wears depends on what Amy chooses, so as stylists we support each other and always keep each other in the loop."

But that doesn’t mean that the stars will always look dramatically different at events. Just last week, they were twinning in sheer black gowns at the premiere of their latest movie, Sisters. Check out that look and all of the other times they’ve slayed the red carpet as a dynamic duo, below.

1 of 9 Donna Ward

The New York Premiere of Sisters (2015)

The co-stars coordinated their latest outing in black dresses with sheer detailing. Fey wore Oscar de la Renta, while Poehler opted for Tadashi Shoji.

2 of 9 Steve Granitz

The Golden Globes (2015)

For their third and final time as hosts of the Golden Globes, the pals started the night strong with Fey in a black-and-white custom cocktail dress by Antonio Berardi and Poehler in a cobalt blue Stella McCartney gown. And their two wardrobe changes during the show were pretty epic too.

3 of 9 George Pimentel

The Golden Globes (2014)

Here, Fey looked playful in a floral printed Carolina Herrera look. Poehler went sleek in a belted gown by Stella McCartney.

4 of 9 Kevin Mazur

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (2013)

Wonder if they planned this? The stars, who were both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, donned similar corsetted black gowns, drop earrings, and bouncy blow outs. Fey chose Oscar de la Renta, while Poehler fancied Zuhair Murad.

5 of 9 Steve Granitz

The Golden Globes (2013)

Ahead of their first time as emcees, Fey looked feminine in a custom L'Wren Scott creation. Poehler's plunging Stella McCartney tux was a sexy pick for the star, who styled it with Chopard diamonds.

6 of 9 Jon Kopaloff

The Warner Bros. & InStyle Golden Globes After Party (2012)

Though their poses were similar at our annual bash, their fashion was distinct. Fey wore a raspberry tulle Oscar de la Renta gown and Poehler glowed in embellished Naeem Khan.

7 of 9 Gregg DeGuire

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (2011)

Fey stood out in a fiery Oscar de la Renta gown, which was a nice foil against Poehler's classic Roland Mouret LBD.

8 of 9 NBC NewsWire

The New York Premiere of Baby Mama

To fête their comedy, the besties wore tiered cocktail dresses. Fey's had a sophisticated Audrey Hepburn vibe, while Poehler's was light and airy.

9 of 9 Evan Agostini

The Women of the Year Awards (2002)

The gang's all here! The besties, in formfitting cocktail dresses and heels, looked gorgeous as they joked around with SNL castmates Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and Maya Rudolph.

