9 Times Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Slayed the Red Carpet Together

Since we first saw their undeniable chemistry (and matching Weekend Update blazers) on Saturday Night Live, we’ve been obsessed with everything Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. And just like how they complement each other in comedy, the longtime BFFs have also found their groove on the red carpet.

Fey, who works with stylist Cristina Ehrlich, usually favors classic, feminine shapes by designers like Oscar de la Renta, which is a nice contrast to Poehler’s more minimalist aesthetic (Stella McCartney is a fave). “I collaborate with Amy’s stylist Karla Welch the same way that Tina collaborates with Amy on projects,” Ehrlich told us earlier this year. "Sometimes what Tina wears depends on what Amy chooses, so as stylists we support each other and always keep each other in the loop."

But that doesn’t mean that the stars will always look dramatically different at events. Just last week, they were twinning in sheer black gowns at the premiere of their latest movie, Sisters. Check out that look and all of the other times they’ve slayed the red carpet as a dynamic duo, below.