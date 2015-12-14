9 Times In the Heart of the Sea's Chris Hemsworth Was Super Hot

With his dreamy Australian accent, bulging Thor biceps, and six-foot-three stature, Chris Hemsworth is definitely easy on the eyes. But the 32-year-old is also a doting husband and hands-on dad to three kids, and a fantastic actor who can master comedy (Vacation) and dramatic roles like his latest film In the Heart of the Sea (in theaters now).

From his epic red carpet man bun to the sweet Instagram snaps with his little ones, we salute the many sides of Hemsworth below, by counting down just a few of the times he took our breath away. You can thank us later.

When He's Funny

Nothing is sexier than a guy that makes you laugh and Hemsworth is a total pro. Both of the actor's Saturday Night Live appearances were hilarious, especially this brunch sketch.

When He's Rocking a Man Bun

Jared Leto, Bradley Cooper, and Leonardo DiCaprio have all given the man bun a go, but no one pulls it off in the same rugged way as Hemsworth.

When He's on the Beach

One quick Google search confirms that the Aussie actor loves the ocean. And we love when he puts on board shorts.

When He's Thor

The moment he picked up that mighty hammer in 2011, women everywhere became much more interested in comic books. Good news: The third Thor movie will land in theaters in 2017.

When He's In In the Heart of the Sea

Though much was made about the actor's dramatic weight loss for his current film, there are still plenty of scenes to swoon over.

When He Is Dad

"I'm melting," captioned Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky on Instagram when she shared a sweet snap of the star with their son.

When He's Having a Date Night

They're just like us! Hemsworth enjoys a quiet movie date with Pataky.

When He's Incognito

In New York City to host SNL, he found a few minutes to check out the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center. Wonder if anyone spotted him?

When He's with His Brothers

Good genes certainly run in the family. And despite their occasional Instagram feuds, Chris, Liam, and Luke are always in each other's corner.

