9 Reasons Why DJ Khaled Is the Best Person to Follow on Snapchat Right Now

Jan 20, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

DJ Khaled is known for producing some of hip-hop’s biggest hits with artists like Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West—but now, he’ll also forever be known as the man who single-handedly brought the key emoji to life. The DJ and producer has been taking over the Snapchat world one 10-second video at a time, inviting viewers to ride with him through a key-filled “journey of more success.” Thanks to his motivational mantras and star-studded stories, Khaled (username: djkhaled305) has quickly developed a rabid fan following on the app—and he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Just last week, the New York Times published an article about the music mogul’s quick rise to social media stardom. And Snapchat has honored its new superstar accordingly. The platform has already created multiple personal filters that Khaled uses to frame his posts, and you better believe he deserves them. That's because whether he’s at the gym or the club, the pro Snapper is dedicated to updating his fans 24/7 (really, he even shares inspiring #selfie speeches from the shower), and we can’t get enough of his no-holds-barred posts. Here are 9 reasons why you should be following him on Snapchat right now. 

The Celebrity Cameos

Whether he's hanging out with stars like Kim Kardashian, Taraji P. Henson, or Mary J. Blige, recording new music with Snoop Dogg, or popping bottles on a yacht in Miami with P. Diddy, you never know who will make a guest appearance in one of Khaled’s stories next.

The keys to success

The key emoji appears all over Khaled’s Snapchat stories—it’s even displayed next to his name to mark his account as verified. The symbol represents Khaled’s inspirational steps to success, which have so far included everything from green apples and cocoa butter to, quite simply, "more wins."

The life motivation

There's no one more inspirational than Khaled. He encourages his Snapchat followers to keep their heads held high, ignore the haters, and embrace life with a positive attitude.

The mottos

Khaled has officially moved on from “We the best.” Many of his latest sayings have quickly become a phenomenon, such as: “Bless up,” “Another one,” and “They don’t want you to ______.”

The “fan luv”

Khaled is all about meeting—and hanging out with—his fans. He frequently tells his Snapchat followers where he’s heading next, and many lucky fans show up for the chance to be featured in a giant group selfie video.

The sneak peeks

Khaled frequently shares hints about his upcoming projects with his Snapchat followers, and every time he says, “I’m up to something,” you know you’re in for a treat.

The gardening tips

When he’s not working, you can find Khaled in his garden. The DJ has a serious green thumb and takes pride in his precious plants, spending countless Snapchat seconds watering and caring for his well-manicured flowers, trees, and, of course, his beloved bamboo.

The fitspo

Khaled never seems to put his phone down—even when he hits the gym. During his workouts, Khaled shares some of his most insightful and reflective snaps straight from the elliptical.

The strong shoe game

You never know what kicks Khaled will break out next. Whether he’s sporting a pair of his own “Another One” slides (wethebeststore.com) or showing off a pair of Yeezy sneakers that were a gift from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, there’s never a dull moment in Khaled’s footwear world.

