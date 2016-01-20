9 Reasons Why DJ Khaled Is the Best Person to Follow on Snapchat Right Now

DJ Khaled is known for producing some of hip-hop’s biggest hits with artists like Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West—but now, he’ll also forever be known as the man who single-handedly brought the key emoji to life. The DJ and producer has been taking over the Snapchat world one 10-second video at a time, inviting viewers to ride with him through a key-filled “journey of more success.” Thanks to his motivational mantras and star-studded stories, Khaled (username: djkhaled305) has quickly developed a rabid fan following on the app—and he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Just last week, the New York Times published an article about the music mogul’s quick rise to social media stardom. And Snapchat has honored its new superstar accordingly. The platform has already created multiple personal filters that Khaled uses to frame his posts, and you better believe he deserves them. That's because whether he’s at the gym or the club, the pro Snapper is dedicated to updating his fans 24/7 (really, he even shares inspiring #selfie speeches from the shower), and we can’t get enough of his no-holds-barred posts. Here are 9 reasons why you should be following him on Snapchat right now.